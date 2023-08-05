At this point last year, Justin Verlander was recovering after pitching six scoreless innings in a Houston Astros victory over the Cleveland Guardians. A year later, not much has changed.

Since the August 4, 2022 win over the Guardians, Verlander has won a World Series, won a Cy Young, signed with the New York Mets, become the highest-paid player in the majors, and returned to Houston. It is has been an eventful 12 months for the 40-year-old veteran.

On Saturday, versus the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander impressed in his first start for the Astros. The powerful righty put in a solid performance in the Bronx, allowing just two runs and striking out four hitters. He took 97 pitches to work through seven innings and handled himself well in a hostile environment.

MLB fans took to social media to break down the three-time Cy Young winner's highly anticipated return to the Astros. Many were impressed by what they saw from the nine-time All-Star.

Blake Plaster @BlakeProperties @MLBONFOX JV showed up, the Astros bats didn't.

Dom @BronxBmbrz @MLBONFOX He’s a legend but he faced the yankees offense so sadly this doesn’t count

jaxon @OlaldeJaxon @MLBONFOX Too bad the offense could only score one run

Jim Kryjer @jimkryjer @MLBONFOX Will Verlander retire as a Tiger or an Astro?

Texasmoke @texasmoke @MLBONFOX Only thing playing worse than the Astros offense today is the broadcast.

b @e3ting1 @StoolBaseball Why are people acting like this is a bad start

₱Ɽł₥Ø 🥷🏾 @PrimoDaRebel Yankees beat a Yankee killer Justin Verlander today. Soaking it all in…

HTX_Slim85 @HtxSlim85 @brianmctaggart Sorry the weak ass offense, failed you JV

Unfortunately for Verlander, The Astros offense provided him with very little run support on the night. Jose Altuve's third-inning home run was Houston's only run of the game. The offense as a whole managed just two hits and struggled against All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes, who pitched in his first game since May 30.

The Astros went on to lose the game 3-1 and have now dropped to 63-49. They are two games behind the Texas Rangers and have a slender four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners.

Starting pitcher Justin Verlander impressed in his first start since being traded by the New York Mets

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander watches the game from the dugout against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

It has been less than a week since the New York Mets made the decision to trade Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. The move came as a shock considering Verlander signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Metropolitans in December, 2022.

Last season with the Astros, the ace finished with an impressive 18-4 record and a 1.75 ERA.

Yesterday's loss takes Verlander's 2023 season record to 6-6. He currently has a 3.11 ERA and has recorded 85 strikeouts over 101.1 innings.

Verlander's addition makes this Astros team one of the favorites for a third World Series title in seven seasons. Houston still has some work to do to make the postseason, but the American League will be on alert after Verlander's strong outing on Saturday.