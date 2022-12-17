Michael Conforto is one of the more intriguing free agents remaining on the free agent market. Not long ago, Conforto appeared on a trajectory that would place him among the game's star players.
But then he came off the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a subpar 2021 before sitting out the 2022 season after an offseason injury to his right (throwing) shoulder required surgery.
Before the surgery, he had rejected the New York Mets' $18.4 million qualifying offer ahead of the 2022 season and is now free to sign with any team. His agent, Scott Boras, made the rounds this week trying to drum up interest for his client, telling teams he is "back to full health."
Given Michael Conforto's steady rise and sudden fall, he remains an interesting target for a number of teams that hope he can return to his pre-2021 production. There's plenty of thoughts in the Twitterverse on whether fans hope, or hope not, that their team makes a run at Conforto.
For some, knowing that Conforto is a client of Boras, one of the least popular agents from a team and fan perspective, is enough to make the player a hard pass.
However, many other fans are willing to look past Conforto's agent and want their teams to take a shot on the potential of the former New York Mets slugger. He is being mentioned prominently in tweets from Chicago Cubs fans, perhaps in hopes that a Conforto signing may help salvage what has been a disappointing offseason so far.
Other fans see their teams going for Conforto simply because of the low up-front risk, knowing their club would be little more than a staging ground for another organization with deeper pockets should Conforto return to form.
More than a few fans on Twitter are still scared off by Conforto's 2021 slump and injury-lost 2022. They are suspicious of what Boras means by "full health."
If healthy, Michael Conforto could be great pick-up
Michael Conforto, a homegrown Mets player, debuted with the big club in 2015. He quickly showed the ability to hit for power while not sacrificing a big share of batting average.
Conforto's numbers improved steadily through the second half of the last decade. The meat of his career up to this point was 2017-2019, when he hit 27, 28 and 33 home runs, respectively. For his career, he is batting .255 and has 396 lifetime RBIs – the lion's share of which came in that previously mentioned three-year stretch when he collected 242 total RBIs.