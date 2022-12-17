Michael Conforto is one of the more intriguing free agents remaining on the free agent market. Not long ago, Conforto appeared on a trajectory that would place him among the game's star players.

But then he came off the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a subpar 2021 before sitting out the 2022 season after an offseason injury to his right (throwing) shoulder required surgery.

Before the surgery, he had rejected the New York Mets' $18.4 million qualifying offer ahead of the 2022 season and is now free to sign with any team. His agent, Scott Boras, made the rounds this week trying to drum up interest for his client, telling teams he is "back to full health."

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams."

Given Michael Conforto's steady rise and sudden fall, he remains an interesting target for a number of teams that hope he can return to his pre-2021 production. There's plenty of thoughts in the Twitterverse on whether fans hope, or hope not, that their team makes a run at Conforto.

For some, knowing that Conforto is a client of Boras, one of the least popular agents from a team and fan perspective, is enough to make the player a hard pass.

Scott Coleman @scottcoleman55
Multiple years of security that also gives the player all the power. Classic



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Multiple years of security that also gives the player all the power. Classic twitter.com/anthonydicomo/… Multiple years of security that also gives the player all the power. Classic twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…

Steve Lamb @Real_sjl19
Conforto's agent is Scott Boras. That's a no go Braves fans.



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Conforto's agent is Scott Boras. That's a no go Braves fans. twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/… Conforto's agent is Scott Boras. That's a no go Braves fans. twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/…

billy @deadpansocials
i'm not surprised he's still a free agent



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." i’m not surprised he’s still a free agent twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/… i’m not surprised he’s still a free agent twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/…

However, many other fans are willing to look past Conforto's agent and want their teams to take a shot on the potential of the former New York Mets slugger. He is being mentioned prominently in tweets from Chicago Cubs fans, perhaps in hopes that a Conforto signing may help salvage what has been a disappointing offseason so far.

Harrison Simpson @therealLHSV
Reds. Now.



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Reds. Now. twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/… Reds. Now. twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/…

Ted @tlschwerz
I wonder if the #MNTwins don't like Conforto as an upgrade in LF if they trade Kepler?



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." I wonder if the #MNTwins don't like Conforto as an upgrade in LF if they trade Kepler? twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/… I wonder if the #MNTwins don't like Conforto as an upgrade in LF if they trade Kepler? twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/…

Brad @ballskwok
Should be right in the Cubs' wheelhouse if they can work out the playing time.



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Should be right in the Cubs' wheelhouse if they can work out the playing time. twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/… Should be right in the Cubs' wheelhouse if they can work out the playing time. twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/…

Other fans see their teams going for Conforto simply because of the low up-front risk, knowing their club would be little more than a staging ground for another organization with deeper pockets should Conforto return to form.

Lambeau nation @lambeau_nations
This would be a type of deal the brewers would offer lol. A short term contract with opt outs.



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." This would be a type of deal the brewers would offer lol. A short term contract with opt outs. twitter.com/anthonydicomo/… This would be a type of deal the brewers would offer lol. A short term contract with opt outs. twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…

zombert @zombloid
Short term deal with an opt out? Never heard something so perfect for the giants



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Short term deal with an opt out? Never heard something so perfect for the giants twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/… Short term deal with an opt out? Never heard something so perfect for the giants twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/…

Tigers Torkmoil @bythewaybro
Feels like White Sox jump all over this



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Feels like White Sox jump all over this twitter.com/anthonydicomo/… Feels like White Sox jump all over this twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…

More than a few fans on Twitter are still scared off by Conforto's 2021 slump and injury-lost 2022. They are suspicious of what Boras means by "full health."

fullykrausened @fullykrausened1
The agent version of a guy showing up at Spring Training in "the best shape of my life".



Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." Michael Conforto is seeking a short-term contract of "probably a couple years with an opt-out," according to his agent Scott Boras, after missing all of this season with a shoulder injury.Conforto is "back to full health," per Boras, and talking to "a number of teams." The agent version of a guy showing up at Spring Training in "the best shape of my life". twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/… The agent version of a guy showing up at Spring Training in "the best shape of my life". twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/…

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets scores

If healthy, Michael Conforto could be great pick-up

Michael Conforto, a homegrown Mets player, debuted with the big club in 2015. He quickly showed the ability to hit for power while not sacrificing a big share of batting average.

Conforto's numbers improved steadily through the second half of the last decade. The meat of his career up to this point was 2017-2019, when he hit 27, 28 and 33 home runs, respectively. For his career, he is batting .255 and has 396 lifetime RBIs – the lion's share of which came in that previously mentioned three-year stretch when he collected 242 total RBIs.

