Bryan Abreu hit Adolis Garcia in Game 5, and it has set off a lot of outcomes. First, he, Garcia and Dusty Baker were all ejected and Abreu was given a suspension of two games, which he appealed. The Astros were motivated to come back in Game 5, and Garcia enacted revenge with an effectively game-ending grand slam in Game 6 to force Game 7.

That Game 7 may be played without Abreu, whose appeal could very well be decided by then. If it's upheld, he will miss the game and the first game of the next outing, whether that's this season or next.

That has some Houston Astros players feeling upset. Per a report from Ken Rosenthal, many players are not happy that the suspension is hanging over what is now the most important game of the season.

There was noted blowback for the fact that the Astros' players faced almost no repercussions for the cheating scandal in 2017. Rob Manfred granted them immunity to tell him what they'd done, and that didn't sit well with baseball fans.

While a two-game suspension for a non-closing reliever in the ALCS is not at all comparable to what a theoretical punishment for the scandal could have been, many fans see this as a bit of retribution.

Regardless, they don't feel any ounce of pity for the team who will face the Texas Rangers tonight without one of their key bullpen members.

Bryan Abreu's suspension could play big role

Even though there is certainly some controversy surrounding Bryan Abreu's suspension, there's very little chance that it is taken back. The MLB rarely ever rescinds suspensions, and it's not likely to happen here.

Bryan Abreu may be suspended tonight

It may get reduced to one game, but the expectation is that the decision will be made before Game 7. That means that in all likelihood, Abreu will not play tonight. He also may not play in their next game, but for the biggest game of the season, Abreu may well be in the clubhouse.