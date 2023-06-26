MLB attendance continues to trend upward.

Buoyed by three consecutive weekend sellouts at Great American Ballpark as the upstart Cincinnati Reds hosted the Atlanta Braves, fans are continuing to come out in full force at ballparks across the country.

The league also announced that over 1.5 million fans attended games for the third straight weekend, the first time that's happened since 2017 MLB attendance is up 7.8 percent over last year, per @JonHeyman

MLB attendance is up 7.8 percent over last year. Gotta think new rules are a big help. Surprise contenders can't hurt either.

MLB announced over 1.5 million fans attended games this past weekend, leading to the first back-to-back weekends that averaged at least 35,000 fans since 2015.

It was also the third consecutive weekend and fourth total with at last 1.5 million fans attending games since 2017.

Teams playing every other team, with the expanded playoffs giving more teams a chance later in the season, are definitely big factors.

It's easy to talk about how absolutely mid so many teams are, but it also means that a lot of teams are playing at least somewhat meaningful games now.

Pitch clock and new rules the real mvps this season for attendance

Also helping out MLB's weekend were the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals playing at West Ham Stadium in London, England. The two games pulled in more than 110,000 fans for the rivalry series against National League Central rivals.

I hate to say it but Manfred adding the pitch clock was the best thing he's ever done

The league instituted a series of rules prior to the 2023 season aimed at speeding up the game, as well as giving contests a certain jolt of excitement. The pitch clock in particular has been received very well as most games now clock in at under three hours.

Attendance is up because the usually really bad teams are doing well this year I'd imagine, better overall play in baseball is so good for the sport.

Is this cause of the rule changes? Or cause up and coming players have been more exciting than ever?

The Reds/Braves series in Cincinnati logged 126,724 total fans over the three games between the leaders of the NL Central and East, respectively. Atlanta won two of three, with each game being decided by one run.

MLB attendance spike is projected to hold for entire season

Fans cheer after the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 15, 2023

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred delivered remarks at the owners meetings in New York earlier this month. He noted that the league got off to a strong start to the season attendance-wise, and the numbers project to hold for the entirety of the 2023 campaign.

In 2022, before the league made a number of well-publicized rule changes with an eye towards jazzing up the game, total attendance for major league games was 64.56 million, the lowest figure since 1997, the year before the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks were added to the league.

The Oakland Athletics, whose fans are staying away in droves as the team plots a move to Las Vegas, are drawing an league-low of 9,688 fans per game.

