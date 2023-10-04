The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have their backs up against the wall. They lost the first game in their Wild Card matchup with the Minnesota Twins 3-1.

That means they must get a victory on Wednesday to keep their season alive. Unfortunately, errors and base-running blunders have plagued them in Game Two. Guerrero Jr. was picked off second base to end the top of the fifth inning.

Down two runs, this is something that cannot happen, especially if you are not a threat to steal a base. It killed the momentum that the Blue Jays were building.

Vladimir Guerrrero Jr. and the Blue Jays could not get to Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray. He went five innings, which included great location and sharp beak on his breaking balls. He let up zero runs before departing in the sixth.

"Well that was a mess. Wow" one fan posted.

"Vladdy waving goodbye to the season" another fan posted.

Baseball fans cannot believe Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was caught sleeping at second. They know how important this out was and how it instantly killed Toronto's comeback.

It is not looking good for the Blue Jays. It will be unfortunate if they are gone from the postseason in the Wild Card round once again. The fanbase will not be happy with the mediocre results.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto blue Jays cannot get out of their own way

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are by no means a bad team. Over the course of the last four seasons, they have made the postseason three times. However, they have not gone far after making it.

During the 2020 postseason, they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card. Last season, they were bested by the Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card as well. If they get knocked out in the Wild Card round again, it will be devastating.

The front office and the fanbase want to see this team make a serious push. This team has the talent and the resources to do it, which makes their struggles much more agitating.