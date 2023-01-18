Former Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson has reportedly agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers, as reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand a couple of hours ago.

"Brian Anderson, Brewers agree to deal, per http://MLB.com's @Feinsand" - MLB, Twitter

The 29-year-old third baseman and right fielder, who was a free agent in the offseason, will soon head up north to undergo his physical and complete the final formalities of his deal.

Anderson, 29, hit .222/.311/.346 with eight homers and one stolen base over 98 games with Miami last season while splitting time between third base and right field while out in the field.

He became a free agent last November when the Miami Marlins opted to non-tender the arbitration-eligible hitter.

Having spent his entire six-year career with the Marlins, spanning 531 games, the change of teams will definitely impact Anderson and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the change and performs.

Fans on Twitter went into a tizzy post about the announcement online. With numerous mixed reviews in the crowd, the only thing in common was that a few fans were shocked that the Milwaukee Brewers signed another Brian Anderson. Brian Anderson is also the name of the Brewers commentator.

While this fan breathed a sigh of relief when the Brewers finally made a move, he was left disappointed knowing that they had signed another Brian Anderson.

dabeardo69 @beardo_07 @MLB At least they finally made a move. @Feinsand The Brewers signed their own commentator.At least they finally made a move. @MLB @Feinsand The Brewers signed their own commentator.😭😭At least they finally made a move.👍

This Brewers fan imploded at the decision to sign Anderson and described it as his worst nightmare.

Another fan took a dig at the Brewers for finally making a move this off-season for a change.

The disgruntled fan let Twitter know what he thought about the trade, and it wasn't positive.

Brian Anderson emerged as one of MLB's top rookies in 2018

The Miami Marlins drafted Anderson in the third round in 2014, and he went on to make his MLB debut with them in 2017.

"Brian Anderson discusses his noteworthy play at third last night and how he steps up for pitchers making their big-league debut with @JessBlaylock." - Bally Sports Florida: Marlins, Twitter

Touted as a top rookie in 2018, he blossomed into a contender for NL rookie of the year in only his first full major league season.

His teammates have always praised his mature and professional approach as he continues to thrive in the outfield, winning raves for his strong arm. And he does not stop hitting.

Anderson has quite some time left in the league, and it will be quite interesting to see how good he becomes at the Brewers.

