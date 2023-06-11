Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers responded well to their game-one loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, June 9. They won Saturday's game 8-4, evening the series at one apiece.

Seager played a huge role in the victory. He went 5-5 with a home run, four RBIs, and scored two runs himself. This was the first time the 29-year-old had five hits in a game in his nine-year-long career.

Saturday's victory improves the Rangers' record to 41-22. They hold a five-game lead over the Houston Astros and a seven-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the division.

With the series split, they will look to put away the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, June 11. Martin Perez is expected to get the start for the Rangers, while the Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan.

Texas Rangers fans couldn't be more enthusiastic about Corey Seager's performance on Saturday. Some believe he'd be in MVP considerations if he hadn't missed so much time with a hamstring strain in April.

"He'd be in MVP discussions if he didn't get injured" one fan wrote.

"He played some great defense today as well. That's my shortstop" another fan posted.

Fans can't believe the Los Angeles Dodgers let Seager walk away, suggesting that they could use him at shortstop this season, given the injury to Gavin Lux in spring training.

Corey Seager isn't the only player Texas Rangers should thank for their success

The Texas Rangers have been brilliant with guys like Corey Seager regaining fitness and returning to the lineup. He hasn't been the only player that has been a star this season.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia is having the best season of his five-year career so far. The slugger is hitting .268/.328/.506 with 15 home runs and 52 RBis. He's also doing it with his glove, leading all MLB outfielders in assists — nine.

Another player on fire for the Rangers is second baseman, Marcus Semien. He started the year poorly last season, looking lost at the plate. This year, he's hitting .295/.362/.488 with nine home runs and seven stolen bases.

The team looks like a true contender this season. They have it all, from offense to pitching. Texas has elite talent. It won't be a surprise if the Rangers started separating themselves from the others in the division.

