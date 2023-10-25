The Arizona Diamondbacks apparently heard Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's statement about leaving sports radio if they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks won Game 7 and went on to loudly chant "Mad Dog" as they celebrated inside the clubhouse.

Following Russo's audacious promise, fans on social media had no shortage of jokes.

"Hope he sticks to his words," one fan said.

"I’m waiting for the retirement announcement from him," another fan said.

"Wait till he hears this; he will then stare them down as he rounds the bases."

"Even without this mad dog should’ve retired, the guy is like Stephen a smith, always giving the worst takes."

"You love to see it."

"Way To Rob The Bank Dbacks!!!"

"The disrespect."

"The Dbacks celebrating like it's a dance party on Mad Dog's turf!RIP, Mad Dog."

Recapping the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 7

In the first inning, the D-backs scored a run on two singles and a fielder's choice. Then, in the bottom of the second, Alec Bohm knotted it with a solo shot. The Phillies took the lead in the fourth when Bryson Stott notched another playoff RBI, bringing home Bohm with a double.

Corbin Carroll knotted it in the following inning with his third hit of the game, a single with two outs, bringing home Emmanuel Rivera and ending Ranger Suarez's night as the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the following at-bat, Gabriel Moreno singled to give the Diamondbacks a 3-2 advantage after Carroll stole second. Geraldo Perdomo singled, and Ketel Marte doubled to bring the score to 4-2.

Arizona will face Texas in the World Series after the Rangers upset the Houston Astros in seven games.