Adam Jones was a centerpiece for the Baltimore Orioles during his time there. He was the team's surefire centerfielder from 2007 through 2018 after being traded from the Seattle Mariners.

Baltimore honored the career and dedicated community work of the five-time All-Star on Friday. The veteran outfielder signed a one-day contract to retire as an Oriole.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 11 seasons with the Orioles, Jones slashed .279/.319/.459 with 263 home runs, 866 RBIs, and 90 stolen bases. He was more than consistent both at the plate and in the field.

Off the field, Jones was exemplary in his work with the Baltimore community. He is a three-time Roberto Clemente Award Nominee for his time with the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, and RBI Baseball programs.

"Congrats legend, you are one of the best things that happened to Baltiore" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Let him play" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adam Jones retiring with the Baltimore Orioles was exciting news for many baseball fans. He was an instant fan-favorite anywhere he went.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans would have liked to see him in the lineup. They are sure he still has the same smooth swing he had during his playing days.

Adam Jones had an excellent career with the Baltimore Orioles and beyond

Rays Orioles Baseball

The Seattle Mariners selected Adam Jones in the first round of the 2003 MLB Draft. He was drafted as a pitcher and shortstop. Many believed Seattle would use him as a pitcher, but Jones wanted to play daily. After the Mariners acquired Yuniesky Betancourt, he asked to be moved to the outfield.

In 2006, he made his debut with Seattle. Jones would later be traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2008, where he would shine.

2009 was a great year for the slugger. Jones received his first All-Star game invite. He had proved to be one of the top outfielders at that time. Later in the season, he received his first Gold Glove Award.

In 2012, Jones signed a six-year extension worth $85.5 million. It was the largest contract extension the Orioles had ever given at that time.

Ahead of the 2019 season, he signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He did well there, hitting .260 through 137 games.

His career would come to a close after playing for the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League. Jones will forever be known for being an all-time great outfielder and an even better person.