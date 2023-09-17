Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel had a great career managing the team. He led them to the 2008 World Series, where they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Saturday, Manuel underwent a medical procedure when he suffered a stroke. However, physicians addressed the situation and removed a blood clot.

The Phillies informed the public of Manuel's situation on social media. They stated that the next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery and asked fans to keep him and his family in their thoughts.

Manuel has been involved in some health issues over the years. He has survived a heart attack, diabetes, kidney cancer, quadruple bypass surgery and landing in the ICU due to complications from a hernia surgery.

"You got this [Charlie]! The whole city is behind you" one fan posted.

"Prayers for Charlie" another fan posted.

Baseball fans were quick to jump to social media to wish Charlie Manuel a speedy recovery. He means a great deal to Philadelphia Phillies fans.

If anybody could pull through this, it would be Manuel. He is a tough cookie with everything that he has been through.

Charlie Manuel was great during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies

Before his managerial career, Charlie Manuel had a career as a player in the MLB. He played from 1969 to 1975 as a member of the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers.

After that, he played professional baseball in Japan. He did well during his time in Japan and became a fan-favorite. His nickname was "Aka-Oni," which means the red devil. Manuel ended his Japan career hitting .303 with 189 home runs and 491 RBIs.

After his playing days, he became a coach. In 1988, he was signed by the Cleveland Guardians as their new hitting coach. Later, he served as the team's manager from 2000 to 2002.

Manuel took over as special assistant for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2004. After the 2004 season ended, he was hired to be the team's manager.

He led the Phillies to a World Series title in 2008 and a World Series appearance in 2009. He became the first manager in franchise history to lead the Phillies to consecutive World Series.

Manuel was an all-time great with the Phillies. He will always be remembered for pushing his players to be better versions of themselves on and off the field.