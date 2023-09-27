Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will be retiring at the end of this season, but some in Cleveland gave him an early retirement present. Francona's scooter has become iconic in its own right, an indelible part of his public image. Fans were outraged when it was stolen last year, even though it was quickly returned. This year, his scooter was stolen and defecated on.

You read that right. The Hall of Fame-worthy manager had his bike stolen and tarnished in the worst of ways just before his retirement. The scooter will remain forever unclean, so it might just be time for a replacement.

Jomboy Media shared the shocking and disgusting report to X, formerly known as Twitter.

It is rare for a report to genuinely shock the baseball world, especially the hardcore audience. There is not a person alive who thought they would be reading this when they woke up.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts:

The Cleveland Guardians didn't quite live up to expectations, but not much of that blame lands on Terry Francona. Despite his years of experience, he seemed as sharp and as passionate as ever. The Minnesota Twins were simply a better put-together team, and are thus winning the American League Central. He certainly didn't do poorly enough for fans to be angry enough to do this.

Thankfully, Terry Francona will soon be out of the public eye and hopefully, his scooters will be a bit better protected. He has been managing since 1997 with only a short time off, so going into a full retirement will be quite the change. Hopefully no stories this gross will be coming out anytime soon.

Terry Francona's run with the Cleveland Guardians is a mixed bag

Terry Francona is a beloved figure in Cleveland sports, but he rarely had the success many fans hoped for. He won the American League Pennant only once and never captured a World Series. Obviously, this doesn't all fall on him, but it is a part of his legacy.

He never reached the heights he did with the Boston Red Sox, but Francona left his mark on the Cleveland Guardians.