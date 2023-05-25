New York Yankees players just released their version of favorite Taylor Swift song. In a TikTok video released by the Yankees, the star players reveal their favorites where Aaron Judge says: "WOW," and Trevino says it's "Too many of them we'll see this weekend."

Ian Hamilton says it's "22," Schmidt says: "Invisible String." Allen seems confused and thinks it's: "Love Story" and also agrees with Hamilton that "22 is solid."

Watch it here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Favorite Taylor Swift Song (Yankees’ Version)" - New York Yankees

Fans are super excited to watch Yankees videos and posted comments on the viral video.

"I knew my boys were Swifties lets go" - julianna

julianna💙 @julianna_finn @Yankees I knew my boys were Swifties lets go @Yankees I knew my boys were Swifties lets go

Fans also guessed why "Bad Blood" was played Cole's post-game interview.

"Aha, now we know who was playing Bad Blood during Cole’s post-game interview yesterday mystery solved" - jeannille

jeannille 🙈 @Jeannille mystery solved @Yankees Aha, now we know who was playing Bad Blood during Cole’s post-game interview yesterdaymystery solved @Yankees Aha, now we know who was playing Bad Blood during Cole’s post-game interview yesterday 😂 mystery solved

"the yankees being full of 1989 girlies. that’s so satisfying ??? it’s just correct ????" - lexicon LIZ DAY

"Stop they have taste" - Jamie Goerke

"SCHMIDT INVISIBLE STRING FAN HE WINS!!!!" - isabella

"I AM LIVING FOR THIS." - jase sure-lock holmes

Taylor Swift is quite busy with her Eras Tour. She recently gave a performance at Foxborough, Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium. Even though it poured while she was performing, the singer didn't let it hinder how she did.

Taylor posted several pictures from her show on social media.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 🥰🥲 Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea🥰🥲 Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea 💕🥰🥲 https://t.co/I4WUjey94o

"Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea" - Taylor Swift

New York Yankees perfect locker song

The Yankees played Taylor Swift in anticipation of everyone seeing her at MetLife the following Saturday after their afternoon game against the San Diego Padres.

Steve @SteveZim16 Yankees playing Taylor Swift in preparation for next Saturday when they all go see her at MetLife after their afternoon game against the Padres Yankees playing Taylor Swift in preparation for next Saturday when they all go see her at MetLife after their afternoon game against the Padres https://t.co/hzEnaum97f

Poll : 0 votes