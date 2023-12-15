The Kansas City Royals have had a pretty busy offseason this year, and Hunter Renfroe's addition is yet another move by their active front office. He signed with the team and makes for an interesting addition, one that has some fans theorizing on how good the squad can be.

The star outfielder signs for two seasons and $13 million with incentives and an opt-out after the first season. He's been a talented outfielder in this league for a while now, one of the strongest arms in all of baseball.

The Royals were a basement dweller, but there are good pieces on that roster. With a few moves this year, the future could look a little brighter. Fans seem to believe it already does.

The addition of Renfroe is a surprise for many. The Royals, for the most part, have signed good players (at least in the eyes of the MLB world) thus far this offseason. They've been bad for a while, but they seem to be trying to change that.

Royals making moves with Hunter Renfroe signing

The Kansas City Royals may or may not be very good next year, but at least they're giving it a shot at rounding out an MLB roster. Getting role players and filling a roster with capable players is key, and that seems to be what they're trying to do.

The big addition that caught everyone's eyes was the signing of Will Smith. The relief pitcher has a track record of success, with teams signing him and immediately winning the World Series.

In 2021, he was with the Atlanta Braves, who won it all. In 2022, they traded him to the Houston Astros, who then won the World Series. In free agency, he signed with the Texas Rangers in 2023, and they won the whole thing.

Hunter Renfroe signed with the Royals

Hunter Renfroe is a good addition to the lineup, but it seems as if the 2024 World Series winner is a foregone conclusion with Smith in the fold already.

