The MLB All-Star Game is right around the corner. Festivities have already occurred, with the HBCU Swingman Classic kicking the party off on Friday in Seattle.

With the game a few days away, announcements of replacement players have been rolled out as players have had to back out due to injuries or to attend to family matters.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Four All-Star replacements have been announced for the NL pitching staff:



- Kodai Senga in for Marcus Stroman

- Alex Cobb in for Bryce Elder

- Craig Kimbrel in for Devin Williams

-Corbin Burnes in for Spencer Strider

Kodai Senga has been announced as a replacement pitcher for the National League as he takes over for Marcus Stroman. Stroman is not injured but is worn out as he ramped it up early to compete in the World Baseball Classic. Alex Cobb will replace Bryce Elder.

Corbin Burnes will replace Spencer Strider. Strider is slated to start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Closer Craig Kimbrel will take over for Devin Williams, who is also looking at the All-Star break to rest and recover.

"Blake Snell robbed again" one fan tweeted.

"Craig Kimbrel revenge tour continues" another fan tweeted.

PadresPlzWin @Deeg_619 @TalkinBaseball_ Blake snell has been the best pitcher since the start of June he should be an all star @TalkinBaseball_ Blake snell has been the best pitcher since the start of June he should be an all star

MLB fans cannot believe Blake Snell did not make it in as a replacement player. He has been one of the best on the mound since June.

Heisenberg’s Ghost @letscook420 @TalkinBaseball_ Whoever is picking these replacements is terrible at it @TalkinBaseball_ Whoever is picking these replacements is terrible at it

Dave's Dugout Collectibles @daves_dugout @TalkinBaseball_ Logan Webb screwed again by pitching the last game before the break. Should be a 2x all star. @TalkinBaseball_ Logan Webb screwed again by pitching the last game before the break. Should be a 2x all star.

Fans are not happy with the replacement players. Given all the players opting out, some do not see this as an All-Star game.

MLB All-Star festivities will be something fans will not want to miss

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

The MLB All-Star festivities are a great break from the seriousness that surrounds the game. It is a chance for players to let loose and have fun, which is entertaining for fans.

The HBCU Swingman kicked off things on Friday night. On Saturday, the attention turns to the Futures Games and the Celebrity Softball Games. The Futures Game starts at 7 p.m. ET while the Celebrity Softball game begins after the Futures Game wraps up. The Futures Game will have seven innings and an automated strike zone in play. Players, not coaches, can challenge calls with a tap on their helmet or hat.

After Saturday, fans can look forward to the Home Run derby. This is always a fan favorite and should be no different this year. Julio Rodriguez will look to take home the title in front of his home crowd.

All of this leads up to the All-Star Game itself. This is a chance for fans to see the best on the field together.

