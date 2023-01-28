MLB teams, unlike teams of many other sports leagues, develop and produce a lot of their talent in-house. The minor league system allows younger players to work their way up. Every year, fans follow their teams' top prospects closely, hoping that a few of them can jump to the majors.

A list of MLB's top 100 prospects has been released. There is a lot of buzz around the top names on this list. Infielder Gunnar Henderson ranks atop the table. Outfielder Corbin Carroll and catcher Francisco Alvarez rank second and third, respectively. Utility player Jordan Walker and shortstop Anthony Volpe round out the top five.

Henderson, Carroll, and Alvarez have already made their debuts in the majors. One can expect Volpe and Walker to get a chance in the big leagues next season.

MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss which player on the list will develop into a future star and who will be a bust.

There was a lot of support for the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 1 prospect Jordan Walker. The versatile utility player has speed and can hit and play defense at a high level. Expect to see more of him in 2023 and 2024.

New York Yankees fans are excited about Anthony Volpe making the jump to the MLB next season. The shortstop position has been an issue for the club, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswald Peraza, and Volpe all in the running for the starter spot.

Fans were surprised to see catcher Francisco Alvarez claim the No. 3 spot on the list. Alvarez has already played in five major league games but has struggled to get going, with a .167 batting average.

Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, and Los Angeles Dodgers claim 22 of the top 100 MLB prospects

2022 Baltimore Orioles No. 1 overall selection of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Jackson Holliday, takes batting practice

The Baltimore Orioles lead the list with eight prospects in the top 100. The team with the number one farm system has three of the top 12 prospects in the league.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians both have seven prospects on the list. The Texas Rangers hold six of the top 100 prospects. St Louis have five, including No. 4 overall prospect Jordan Walker.

No. 1 prospect Gunner Henderson will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself next season. Keep an eye out for Corbin Carroll, who already has 32 games and over 100 MLB at-bats to his name. The league is littered with talented up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves in 2023.

