MLB has postponed Wednesday's matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees . The game was set to be played at Yankee Stadium, but the air quality around the area is poor due to the Canadian wildfires.

The scene around the ballpark is something out of a horror movie. It's dark and dreary, and there's just no way baseball could be played safely in these conditions. This is now the second baseball game that has been postponed, as the matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies was also postponed.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees-White Sox game is postponed Yankees-White Sox game is postponed

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This has been the first time the league has postponed a game due to poor air quality since 2020. The wildfires in Oregon and Washington forced a Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants matchup to be moved to San Francisco.

Minor league games in the area have also been postponed. It's great to see the league not try and force the games to be played. The league is truly looking after their players and fans' safety.

"Not surprising, that's the correct decision," one fan tweeted.

"It's Arson Judge's fault," another fan tweeted.

Ben Hort @HortBen @JonHeyman Anyone who has been outside in NY area today, knows that this is the right thing to do. @JonHeyman Anyone who has been outside in NY area today, knows that this is the right thing to do.

MLB fans agree with the league's decision to postpone the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. Aside from the dangers of the air quality, an outfielder would have a hard time tracking down a fly ball in the outfield.

buff @buffmarte Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees-White Sox game is postponed Yankees-White Sox game is postponed Good idea. Can you imagine trying to catch a fly ball in this smoke? twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Good idea. Can you imagine trying to catch a fly ball in this smoke? twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Fans would have come unglued if the league tried to force the games to be played. It would have been dangerous for the players and the fans who bought a ticket to the game.

The league made the right call regarding the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played their game yesterday despite the high AQI reading of 150 at first pitch. Anything from 101-150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive people.

Hours before the game, the AQI was measured at a whopping 413. This makes doing anything outside hazardous for anyone, not just sensitive groups. Nearly all outside activities in the area have been canceled.

Despite not having a game to watch, Yankees fans can get excited that Carlos Rodon worked out on the field before the game's postponement. He's trying his best to get healthy and join the team.

As conditions are expected to worsen tomorrow, we'll keep an eye on any more postponements from the league.

Poll : 0 votes