Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is entering the final year of his contract in 2023. This has led many to speculate at what he will earn on the open market next winter.

The Japanese phenom is expected to become the highest-paid player in MLB history when he signs his new contract. The league's biggest spenders have already lined up their payrolls to make the best offer possible.

Currently, the largest contract is the nine-year, $360 million deal that outfielder Aaron Judge signed with the New York Yankees last month. However, if everything goes as expected, Ohtani's deal will surpass that record.

Many fans feel that Ohtani's two-way excellence makes him deserving of being the highest-paid player in baseball.

Other fans just can't quite fathom that a player could possibly command north of $500 million on the open market. There are very few teams that could pay for Shohei Ohtani and still afford to field a competitive ballclub.

There doesn't seem to be much faith that Ohtani will remain with the Angels after next season. Many of the latest rumors suggest that the 28-year-old could join the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Mets are also expected to be in heavy pursuit of the two-time MLB All-Star.

Wherever Ohtani ends up in 2024 and beyond, the message is clear for aspiring MLB players. However, it's easier said than done.

Shohei Ohtani unlike anything MLB has seen before

Shohei Ohtani made his MLB debut in 2018. He quickly established himself as one of the greatest players in the league. He won the American League Rookie of the Year Award that season, hitting .285 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs. As a pitcher, he posted a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

He was named the AL Most Valuable Player in 2021 after recording a .273/.356/.519 slash line with 46 homers and 100 RBIs. He also pitched to the tune of a 9-2 record and a 3.52 ERA.

This past season, he was second to Judge in the AL MVP voting. He led the Angels' pitching staff with a 15-9 record, 2.96 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He put up great numbers at the plate, hitting .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs. He also posted a 9.6 WAR, which was the second-best in the league.

