MLB All-Star Manny Machado is dipping his feet into other sports. The San Diego Padres third baseman is the newest minority owner for the new MLS expansion team coming to San Diego.

Machado joins Zephryn Partners co-founder Brad Termini, Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon, and Right to Dream board member Dan Dickinson. San Diego will be the 30th team in the MLS and will have their debut season in 2025.

Machado isn't the only athlete to have invested in the MLS. He joins players like Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others involved in the league.

San Diego's soccer team still does not have a name but will play their home games at Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last year. The city of San Diego should have no problem embracing its new club.

It's no secret that Manny Machado has phases of not hustling out of the box.

Other fans are happy that Machado is involving himself in another sport. It's awesome to see other athletes invest in less popular leagues and try and make those leagues more entertaining.

While Manny Machado expands his business ventures, the team hopes his hand is okay

Manny Machado took a fastball to the hand on Monday in the game against the Kansas City Royals. Initial X-rays came back negative, but a CT scan showed a fracture in his hand.

The team is hoping that he can avoid a trip to the IL. He'll be reevaluated this weekend, and the team will figure out where to go from there.

If Machado is out a significant amount of time, it would be devastating for the team. The Padres have been struggling to get their feet underneath them this season. While Machado has struggled himself, he's the leader of the team. Players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, and Xander Bogaerts will have to step up in his place.

The Padres can't keep underperforming like this throughout season. They have too much talent stacked across the roster not to be one of the best teams in baseball. Hopefully, they can figure out how to turn it around.

