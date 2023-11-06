According to reports, the Marlins will not pick up pitcher Johnny Cueto's club options. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Johnny Cueto's $10.5 million option will be purchased for $2.5 million.

Marlins are declining Johnny Cueto’s $10.5M option - JonHeyman

The Marlins acquired Cueto to a one-year contract last winter that included $8.5 million in guaranteed money. The team signed the veteran righty to provide depth and experience to their otherwise youthful rotation. Sadly, the gamble proved fruitless as Cueto finished 13 outings with a 6.02 ERA while pitching just 52 1/3 innings.

The Marlins will decline Johnny Cueto's $10.5 million club option, per @JonHeyman He will become a free agent - TalkinBaseball

As the organization rejects Johnny Cueto's $10,500,000 option, Marlins supporters respond and express their disapproval on social media.

"career probably over, respectfully"

"I had no idea he was still in the league"

"COME HOME"

"Some of y’all white Sox fans clamoring for him to come back is funny."

"Come back to the City"

"He's a Tampa Bay Ray already"

"@Reds you know what to do"

"How much does this guy have left in the tank?"

Johnny Cueto’s honors and achievements

Cueto debuted with the MLB in 2008. By 2011, he was one of the best pitchers in the National League and the ace of the Reds pitching staff. He tied for the lead in strikeouts in the National League with 242 in 2014, winning 20 games with a 2.25 ERA and coming in second place for the Cy Young Award.

Cueto finished in the top 10 of the Cy Young vote in 2016, despite the Giants losing in the NLDS. He won 18 games with the team that year.

He was selected to start the 2016 MLB All-Star Game as the starting pitcher. He was an MLB All-Star in both 2014 and 2016.