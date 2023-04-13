Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm is not happy that some MLB teams are extending alcohol sales. He came out with some pretty strong words about why he is against stadiums extending their alcohol cut-off time.
Due to rule changes, game times have been much shorter this season. He doesn't understand the logic of pushing alcohol sales into the eighth inning. The seven-inning cut-off time was put in place so that fans could sober up before traveling home.
Instead of extending the sales by an inning, he believes the logical move is to cut off alcohol sales in the sixth inning. Strahm thinks that extending the sale of alcohol to the eighth inning will put fans at risk.
A couple of teams have already tried out extended alcohol sales. These teams include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles.
"People are so enraged by this but he's absolutely right" one fan tweeted.
"This was my exact critique. Extending to the 8th might not even give some fans time to finish their drink, let alone sober up. Just goes to the MLB values money over fatal drunk driving deaths" tweeted another fan.
Some MLB fans agree with Matt Strahm wholeheartedly. If the league is concerned with profits, the smarter move would be to let fans in earlier. There are a ton of baseball fans who wouldn't mind throwing back a beer while watching players do their pre-game routines. Now, fans are lucky to be in the stadium to catch the last few rounds.
Other fans think the responsibility of sobering up should fall on the fans themselves. Yeah, that's true, but how often have you seen people get too carried away with alcohol? There will always be people who cannot handle themselves.
Matt Strahm more than likely took a hit with MLB fans after these comments
Baseball and beer go hand-in-hand. There's nothing like having a cold one while sitting in the bleachers in the middle of the summer watching your favorite team play.
For most fans, going to an MLB game provides them with the opportunity to escape the stresses of everyday life. Fans don't want to hear players complain about them having a good time. While Matt Strahm is looking out for their safety, they are adults who don't need to be told how to live their lives.