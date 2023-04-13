Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm is not happy that some MLB teams are extending alcohol sales. He came out with some pretty strong words about why he is against stadiums extending their alcohol cut-off time.

Due to rule changes, game times have been much shorter this season. He doesn't understand the logic of pushing alcohol sales into the eighth inning. The seven-inning cut-off time was put in place so that fans could sober up before traveling home.

ESPN @espn Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said that he disagreed with extending alcohol sales beyond the traditional 7th-inning cutoff, citing the "safety of fans." es.pn/3mrV0sq Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said that he disagreed with extending alcohol sales beyond the traditional 7th-inning cutoff, citing the "safety of fans." es.pn/3mrV0sq https://t.co/rLg6h4eWL4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead of extending the sales by an inning, he believes the logical move is to cut off alcohol sales in the sixth inning. Strahm thinks that extending the sale of alcohol to the eighth inning will put fans at risk.

A couple of teams have already tried out extended alcohol sales. These teams include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles.

"People are so enraged by this but he's absolutely right" one fan tweeted.

"This was my exact critique. Extending to the 8th might not even give some fans time to finish their drink, let alone sober up. Just goes to the MLB values money over fatal drunk driving deaths" tweeted another fan.

Dylan @DylanRule_ ESPN @espn Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said that he disagreed with extending alcohol sales beyond the traditional 7th-inning cutoff, citing the "safety of fans." es.pn/3mrV0sq Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said that he disagreed with extending alcohol sales beyond the traditional 7th-inning cutoff, citing the "safety of fans." es.pn/3mrV0sq https://t.co/rLg6h4eWL4 This was my exact critique. Extending to the 8th might not even give some fans time to finish their drink, let alone sober up. Just goes to show the MLB values money over fatal drunk driving deaths twitter.com/espn/status/16… This was my exact critique. Extending to the 8th might not even give some fans time to finish their drink, let alone sober up. Just goes to show the MLB values money over fatal drunk driving deaths twitter.com/espn/status/16…

Lansdead @Lansdead @espn He’s not wrong. If anything stadiums should be allowing fans in earlier for games now to compensate if they’re concerned about sales. @espn He’s not wrong. If anything stadiums should be allowing fans in earlier for games now to compensate if they’re concerned about sales.

Some MLB fans agree with Matt Strahm wholeheartedly. If the league is concerned with profits, the smarter move would be to let fans in earlier. There are a ton of baseball fans who wouldn't mind throwing back a beer while watching players do their pre-game routines. Now, fans are lucky to be in the stadium to catch the last few rounds.

Soren Schwab @soren_schwab @espn It’s called personal responsibility and accountability. No father should even “have to” sober up before driving home. I can respect Matt’s sentiment, but the safety of fans should be up to the individual fan as it relates to drinking and driving. @espn It’s called personal responsibility and accountability. No father should even “have to” sober up before driving home. I can respect Matt’s sentiment, but the safety of fans should be up to the individual fan as it relates to drinking and driving.

Mike @Foti925 @espn It was very predictable that concessions sales would take a huge hit with them speeding the games up. Moving to the 8th inning is just a money grab. @espn It was very predictable that concessions sales would take a huge hit with them speeding the games up. Moving to the 8th inning is just a money grab.

Fred @your1anddone @espn he’s not wrong, but this is the issue with games ending faster i’m sure they’re not making as much sales @espn he’s not wrong, but this is the issue with games ending faster i’m sure they’re not making as much sales

DoZay @DoZay1 🏻 @espn It takes 2 hours to get out of the Dodger stadium parking lot after a game, so we’ll sober up just fine. @espn It takes 2 hours to get out of the Dodger stadium parking lot after a game, so we’ll sober up just fine. 😆👍🏻

Other fans think the responsibility of sobering up should fall on the fans themselves. Yeah, that's true, but how often have you seen people get too carried away with alcohol? There will always be people who cannot handle themselves.

Matt Strahm more than likely took a hit with MLB fans after these comments

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees

Baseball and beer go hand-in-hand. There's nothing like having a cold one while sitting in the bleachers in the middle of the summer watching your favorite team play.

For most fans, going to an MLB game provides them with the opportunity to escape the stresses of everyday life. Fans don't want to hear players complain about them having a good time. While Matt Strahm is looking out for their safety, they are adults who don't need to be told how to live their lives.

Poll : 0 votes