After a string of offseason acquisitions, the New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles. New York has been the most active team in the free agency market, and it is not even close. Overall, the Mets have spent over $800 million in total contracts this offseason.

The decision to move James McCann comes as no surprise. With the recent addition of Omar Narvaez to the roster, the club has an adundance of talent in the catcher position. Tomas Nido and the young prospect Francisco Alvarez round out an exceptional group of catchers for the Mets.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Catcher James McCann has been traded from the New York Mets to the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN. Catcher James McCann has been traded from the New York Mets to the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN.

MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the pros and cons of this move for a Mets organization that look like heavy favorites for the World Series.

eduardo ﾒ𝟶🌅 @mookieplzhomer @JeffPassan This might be the greatest offseason by any professional team ever @JeffPassan This might be the greatest offseason by any professional team ever

Fans are in awe at what the club have been able to achieve over the previous month. A signing spree like this is unique and incomparable to anything we have seen before in the MLB.

After spluring in the free agency market, the departure of McCann to the American League will have little effect on the Mets. Steve Cohen continues to make big moves and improve this roster with big name signings.

The 32-year-old McCann will join the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for a player to be named later. McCann will most likely be a backup for Adley Rutschman who had a breakout season in 2022.

Keith McPherson @Keith_McPherson @RossInBergen @JeffPassan Damn i bet they got Adley Rutschman for him. Steve Cohen strikes again. The Mets are stacked. World Champs @RossInBergen @JeffPassan Damn i bet they got Adley Rutschman for him. Steve Cohen strikes again. The Mets are stacked. World Champs

McCann could be a valuable asset to the Orioles organization. He was named to the All-Star team in 2019. That season, he finished with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.

James McCann's numbers have dipped since joining the New York Mets in 2021

James McCann hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

Since joining the Mets, however, James McCann's form has dipped. Over the previous two seasons, he has recorded just 13 home runs and 64 RBIs over 182 games. During that stretch, he has an unimpressive .220/.282/.328 slash line.

With the recent additons of All-Star level talent like Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa, its easy to see why Mets fans are unfazed by the McCann trade.

Steve Cohen worshipper @RealMetsGM @JeffPassan James McCant is off my team the same day Carlos Correa joins my team how is this my life @JeffPassan James McCant is off my team the same day Carlos Correa joins my team how is this my life https://t.co/XG2EMGB98Z

George Magalhaes 🇺🇸🇵🇹 @gmags1199 @JeffPassan Woke up to getting Correa and go to be bed with McCant is gone……what a great day to be a Mets fan. @JeffPassan Woke up to getting Correa and go to be bed with McCant is gone……what a great day to be a Mets fan.

After losing out to the San Diego Padres in the playoffs, the Mets will look to rebound in 2023. Steven Cohen has done everything in his power to ensure this team has the tools to succeed.

The Mets have not won the World Series since defeating the Boston Red Sox in 1986. They are desperate to break their 36-year championship drought. The talent is there for all to see. For the Metropolitans, it's just about finding the right formula.

