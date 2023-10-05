The Minnesota Twins took out the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 in the American League Wild Card series on Wednesday. They were on top of their game as they swept the Blue Jays.

Now, they will take on the defending World Series champs, the Houston Astros. This will be a tough matchup for Minnesota, but the fanbase seems more than ready to get this series started.

After their 2-0 series sweep on Wednesday, fans were heard chanting, "We want Houston!" This is the same thing that New York Yankees fans did last year before getting taken out by the Astros.

The Minnesota Twins must be at their best if they want to take down the Houston Astros. They are looking to repeat as World Series champions, and they arguably have the roster to do so.

"This ALWAYS goes well" one fan posted.

"Oh no" another fan posted.

Some MLB fans do not think this is smart, given the recent history. They saw what happened to the Yankees last year, and believe the same thing will happen again to the Minnesota Twins.

The Minnesota Twins will have to be at their best to take down the Houston Astros

Carlos Correa knows just how good the Houston Astros are. He played for them at the start of his career for seven seasons, so this will be a homecoming for the star shortstop.

The Minnesota Twins will have to play their best baseball if they want to take out the Astros. From the itching staff to their batting lineup, Houston has a solid team that has been in this moment before.

Notably, many players on the Twins roster do not have much postseason experience. They have not won a postseason series since 2002, but they have not let the stage get too big for them yet.

The team will look towards the leadership of Correa and hope Roye Lewis can keep up his hot streak. In Game 1, he blasted two home runs to help the Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minnesota must take one of the two games in Houston. If they can do this, they could swing the momentum in their favor when the Astros come to Target Field for Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-five series.

It will be interesting to see how the Twins look against the Astros in this upcoming ALDS.