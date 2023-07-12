After a 3-2 comeback victory over the American League, the National League has ended its MLB All-Star Game drought since 2012.

The MLB's finest players faced up in some memorable moments. The game was close all the way until the ninth inning, making for an enthralling contest.

MLB @MLB The drought is over! The National League wins the #AllStarGame for the first time since 2012! The drought is over! The National League wins the #AllStarGame for the first time since 2012! https://t.co/CytyuQWT00

"The drought is over! The National League wins the #AllStarGame for the first time since 2012!"

The long-awaited victory was celebrated on Twitter by MLB fans:

"Congratulations to the National League on winning the All-Star Game for the 1st time since 2012!! The long frustration is finally over!!," wrote one user while the other commented: "The National League just needed a real manager."

Congratulations to the National League on winning the All-Star Game for the 1st time since 2012!! The long frustration is finally over!!

"The MLB #AllStarGame is by far and away the best All Star Game of any sport. Even when the godd**n National League gets lucky and finally wins one. Baseball, man. Humanity’s greatest invention."

"National League won. Braves showed off that beautiful defense. Braves were hot and fun. Perfect AllStar break"

"FINALLY - the National League is victorious over the American League. Mark down 2023 as the year it actually went down. #AllStarGame"

Elias Diaz wins it for the National League

Elias Dáz came up clutch with a two-run go-ahead homer off of Orioles reliever Félix Bautista.

The 32-year-old made his first career All-Star appearance this year. He also became the first Rockie to be awarded All-Star Game MVP.

Los Angeles Angels v Colorado Rockies

Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel secured victory for the National League, striking out Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez.

