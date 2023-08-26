Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching anymore this season. The slugger tore his UCL this past week, but that will not take him out entirely. Ohtani plans to be the team's DH until he gets a second opinion.

With Ohtani tearing his UCL, news that does not shine a good light on the Angels organization has come out. It has been reported that the team did zero imaging on Ohtani's arm until this week.

It is important to remember that Ohtani has been dealing with arm fatigue, cramping, and dehydration this season. This last month, he has been removed from several games for these injuries.

Ohtani has a history of arm troubles. During the 2020 season, he had to be shut down for weeks as he had a flexor strain. His arm health should have been at the forefront of everybody's mind in the organization.

"This is disgusting mismanagement of a once-in-lifetime [sic] player. Angels are a disgrace" one fan posted.

"Wow just wow. Unacceptable. It's prob because they knew this is the last season with him as an Angel so they wanna squeeze whatever they can out of him. Not a good look" another fan posted.

MLB fans cannot believe the Los Angeles Angels were this incompetent with a player like Shohei Ohtani. He is the team's core, and if they should keep one player healthy, it is him.

To give credit to the Angels, Ohtani never mentioned any arm issues aside from arm fatigue, a cracked fingernail, and a blister. If he had, Los Angeles would have likely jumped straight to imaging.

Shohei Ohtani's injury might be the final nail in the coffin for the Los Angeles Angels

Reds Angels Baseball

Things were already looking bleak for the Los Angeles Angels before Shohei Ohtani's injury. Mike Trout's return to the lineup after weeks on the IL was short-lived. Trout landed back on the IL, this time a 10-day stint. General manager Perry Minasian could not provide a timetable for his return.

The Angels are 61-67 on the year, which puts them fourth in the American League West. This is a tough division, especially with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners getting hot.

Unless something drastic happens, the Angels will likely miss out on the playoffs again. They are 9.5 games from the final American League Wild Card spot, which Houston owns.