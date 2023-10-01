Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady showed up to the MLB store wearing a classic number 12 Montreal Expos jersey. Brady has ties to the former Canadian baseball team that date back nearly two decades.

Before winning seven Super Bowls and three MVP awards in the NFL, Brady was actually a solid baseball player. He was a star prospect in high school and was regarded as one of the top players in the country. Brady played catcher and had the ability to hit and hit with power.

Several major league scouts were impressed by what they saw from Brady in high school and there was talk of him going professional as a baseball player. The Montreal Expos were the club that finally took a chance on Brady, picking him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB.

The sight of Brady in an Expos jersey has some baseball fans hoping the city can bring back an MLB team to Montreal in the near future. With the league exploring the idea of expansion, fans took to social to speculate on the return of baseball to Quebec.

The Expos were founded in 1969 and played in the National League. They had several star players on their roster over the years including Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez, Tim Raines and Vladimir Guerrero.

The Montreal Expos were never able to achieve their ultimate goal of a World Series championship. They reached the postseason just once in 1981 and lost out in the National League Championship Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their best season was 1994 where they led the league with a 74-40 record before the season was cut short due to a strike.

The Montreal Expos franchise relocated to Washington in 2005

Keibert Ruiz of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates in the at Truist Park

After a 35-year spell in Canada, the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington D.C. in 2005. The franchise has since gone on to win their first championship in 2019.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has hinted at the idea of expanding the league to 32 teams. It would be the first expansion since 1998 when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays were introduced.

The city of Montreal has a great baseball history that dates back over a 100 years. The fans would be overjoyed to see an expansion team set up shop in the city. Tom Brady is now officially retired and could be the perfect ambassador to push a new franchise in Montreal.