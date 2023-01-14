With Pete Alonso, the New York Mets avoided a lengthy and drawn-out salary arbitration process. The club and the power-hitting right-hander have agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million contract. Alonso nearly doubled his previous year's salary of $7.4 million. The amount also tied the record for the highest salary ever negotiated in arbitration for a first baseman.

Without a doubt, Pete Alonso is the Mets' most dangerous offensive threat. His numbers in his first four MLB seasons were incredible. Since winning Rookie of the Year in 2019, the 28-year-old has been selected for two All-Star games. He was named to the All-MLB first team in 2019 and holds the record for most home runs by a rookie(53).

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan First baseman Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $14.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. It's the largest number ever for a 1B in arb. Alonso will go through once more before free agency after 2024.

MLB fans turned to Twitter to break down the deal that brought one of the Mets superstars back to the club. Most fans agreed that the first baseman deserves a raise after another exceptional year. Others called on Mets owner Steven Cohen to extend the player to a long-term deal.

C @LoveMyScionFRS @JeffPassan They need not allow him to go through again and give him a long term deal.

Joshua Robert @JoshuaRobert56 @JeffPassan #Mets need to tear that up and treat the man correct. He needs to be a Met for life.

dianna @runwildkian @JeffPassan quest to extend pete alonso starts today

Alonso's offensive output over the past few seasons has been remarkable. He has led the club in home runs in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. In three of those four seasons, he also led the team in RBIs.

Last year, he ranked first in the majors in RBIs with 131 (tied with Aaron Judge) and third overall in home runs with 40.

Several fans called for the Mets organization to extend Pete Alonso to a long-term deal. With numerous big-name players signing multi-year deals this offseason, Alonso may feel hard done by the one-year deal. Mets fans are keen to lock up one of the team's key players for a longer contract.

All-Star Pete Alonso has recorded 146 HRs in four seasons with the New York Mets

Pete Alonso rounds second base against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field

Some fans consider the $14.5 million deal well below what the player is worth. After looking at some of the MLB contracts around the league, Alonso seems underpaid in comparison.

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge earns $40 million annually. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels earns over $37 million and Carlos Correa $33.3 million yearly.

Mike B @MadHominem



"Here ya go Pete, enjoy half of what you're worth"



*runs* @JeffPassan "Braves underpay players""Here ya go Pete, enjoy half of what you're worth"*runs*

Mets fans will be ecstatic to have re-signed one of the faces of the franchise. Alonso was vital to the club winning 101 games last year. The team will be hoping that their home run machine can help them win their first World Series in 36 years in 2023.

