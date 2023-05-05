Matt Harvey was one of the league’s most consistent pitcher during the start of the his career. On Friday, the 34-year-old from Connecticut decided to call it quits and announced his retirement from baseball.

Nicknamed the “Dark Night,” the right-handed pitcher had a decade-long career in the majors filled with highs and lows.

Harvey is an All-Star, won the NL comeback player of the year in 2015 and appeared in a World Series. He played in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Team Italy and impressive after finishing with a 1.29 ERA over two starts.

Matt Harvey played nine seasons in majors with 5 different teams

Matt Harvey of Team Italy pitchs during the World Baseball Classic game between Italy and Cuba at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium

Although he played for five different MLB teams, Harvey was best known for his six-year spell (2012-13, 2015-18) with the New York Mets. After leaving the Mets organization in 2018, he went on to have stints with Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angles, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

In 2013, Harvey finished with an impressive 9-5 record over 26 starts. He had an impressive 2.27 ERA over 178.1 innings and recorded over a strikeout per inning that season.

Harvey proved that 2013 was no fluke when he finished with a career high 13 wins and a 2.71 ERA over 29 starts in 2015. He was instrumental in guiding the Mets to the World Series that year, where they eventually lost to the Kansas City Royals.

Overall, he finished with a 50-66 record and a 4.42 career ERA. He played 180 games and pitched in 966.1 total innings.

Matt Harvey had a special departing message for Mets fans:

"To the fans, most importantly the NY Mets fans: you made a dream come true for me."

During his peak, Matt Harvey was considered a top pitcher. Mets fans in particular, said farewell to a longtime fan favorite that will be remembered fondly.

