Team USA is starting to add some arms to their roster for the World Baseball Classic. It's been reported that both Logan Webb and Ryan Pressly are set to join the squad. They're the latest to announce their commitment to an almost complete Team USA roster.

Ryan Pressly joins Devin Williams, David Bednar, and Dillon Tate in the bullpen. Logan Webb will join a staff that consists of Merrill Kelly, Adam Wainwright, and Nestor Cortes. The team is starting to take shape.

Baseball fans are happy to see the team starting to add some arms. They've gotten a ton of commitment from elite positional players, but were lacking pitching. Fans were starting to wonder who was going to throw for Team USA.

Logan Webb is coming off a great season. He had a career-best innings pitched, ERA, and strikeouts last season. He's one of the more underrated pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Team USA fans are ready to start this World Baseball Classic. They're certain the team is shaping up to take the whole thing again.

Ryan Pressly, alongside Devin Williams, is going to be a tough matchup for many hitters. Pressly helped lead the Houston Astros to the World Series and was lights-out in the playoffs.

The World Baseball Classic is truly a sight to see

World Baseball Classic - Championship Round - Game 3 - United States v Puerto Rico

The World Baseball Classic is the quintessential baseball tournament for fans and players. It stacks up the best baseball players in the world who get to represent their home country. It's like the FIFA tournament, but for baseball.

Fans dress up in crazy costumes that represent their home countries. This is something fans don't typically see in their average Major League Baseball game.

The passion the players play with is almost unmatched. Every game has a World Series hype behind it.

Team USA is the most recent champion of the World Baseball Classic. They defeated Japan and Puerto Rico to win. Puerto Rico were previously undefeated in the tournament up until they played Team USA in the finals.

The main tournament starts in March. Keep an eye out for Team USA to add some more pitching depth in the near future. They're looking to represent and repeat in 2023.

