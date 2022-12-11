Carlos Correa has seen his market start to heat up with a flurry of shortstop signings over the past couple of days. After Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts came off the market, teams flocked to the two-time All-Star. Among the teams interested in Carlos Correa are the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs have come out looking to make some noise next season with the way they've spent in the off-season. San Francisco has a ton of money to spend after Aaron Judge turned them down. Minnesota would love to reunite with the shortstop they had last year. Many Minnesota players loved the energy Carlos Correa brought to the ballpark every day.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Giants, Twins, Cubs are among teams in on Carlos Correa, who has the advantages of being a little younger than Bogaerts and Turner and also having no qualifying offer Giants, Twins, Cubs are among teams in on Carlos Correa, who has the advantages of being a little younger than Bogaerts and Turner and also having no qualifying offer

This won't be all of the teams that are in on Correa. More teams will throw their names in the hat once the bidding war begins. He's the best shortstop remaining on the market.

Some baseball fans are hoping their team pulls through. Some Chicago Cubs fans are begging their front office to give the man what he wants. They're ready for this team to turn the page in 2023 and get back on track.

"So no Yankees?" one fan asked.

"Come on Cubs," said another fan.

Brother Bill @BillRenje @thekapman @JonHeyman It’s Correa or bust for the Cubs after the fan base had to endure Contreras signing with the Cards, and after we heard all last week how Ricketts basically handed the checkbook over to Hoyer… @DavidHaugh @JonHeyman It’s Correa or bust for the Cubs after the fan base had to endure Contreras signing with the Cards, and after we heard all last week how Ricketts basically handed the checkbook over to Hoyer… @DavidHaugh @thekapman

Andrew Rodriguez @biggucci303 @JonHeyman Red Sox better snag him or I’m done with Chaim @JonHeyman Red Sox better snag him or I’m done with Chaim

richie ⁶𓅓 @richie_moler @JonHeyman Giants gonna finish second in a big name free agent again🙃 @JonHeyman Giants gonna finish second in a big name free agent again🙃

JustinSaiyan @jsaiyangaming @JonHeyman If the Twins are still in on Correa when the Giants and Cubs could very easily just throw boatloads of money at him theoretically the Twins can't match what's taking them? The Twins being in the hunt this longs makes me feel they're much more of a threat people wanna credit @JonHeyman If the Twins are still in on Correa when the Giants and Cubs could very easily just throw boatloads of money at him theoretically the Twins can't match what's taking them? The Twins being in the hunt this longs makes me feel they're much more of a threat people wanna credit

Chris @Destroy_You77 @JonHeyman The sooner Correa signs the sooner the market for the rest of the players out there opens up. Get things moving already. Molasses offseason. @JonHeyman The sooner Correa signs the sooner the market for the rest of the players out there opens up. Get things moving already. Molasses offseason.

Some fans are pointing out that one team is missing from the list of interested teams, the Yankees. MLB insiders speculated that the Yankees were cooking something up and linked Correa to New York.

Minnesota fans are happy their team is still in contention. He was one of the few bright spots on the team after being plagued by injuries all season.

Carlos Correa is the biggest free agent left on the market

Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners

Carlos Correa had a slash line of .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs last season. He'll be entering his ninth season in the MLB. Correa has only had a batting average fall below .250 once in his career. He's consistent at the plate.

He's played at a high level for most of his career. While he isn't a fan-favorite in the league, fans can't deny his abilities. From his glove to his bat, Correa is elite.

Given how open the AL Central seems to be, it would make sense for the Twins to be aggressive. The Cleveland Guardians made their team better by signing first baseman Josh Bell.

As free agency continues, look for another team to jump in on the Correa market.

