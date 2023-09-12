Jose Altuve is a centerpiece in the Houston Astros lineup. The small but mighty slugger embodies what a leadoff hitter should be. He can hit for power, understands the strike zone well and is a patient hitter.

This is why it is surprising to hear that Altuve and the Astros have not engaged in contract extension talks. Altuve is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

He has been with the team since the 2011 season, where he made his MLB debut. Since then, he has become an eight-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger, three-time AL batting champ and two-time AL stolen base leader, to name a few of his accomplishments.

This season, Altuve has been fantastic. In 73 games, he has slashed .313/.399/.549 with 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Despite his injuries, he has been a reason why the Astros lead the American League West.

"No way he plays anywhere other than H-town" one fan posted.

"So, this is interesting" another fan posted.

Some MLB fans could not imagine Jose Altuve playing for somebody other than the Houston Astros. General manager Dana Brown stated in the offseason that he would like Altuve and Alex Bregman to be "Astros for life."

Other fans speculated where Altuve could land if he and the Astros cannot agree on an extension. Some teams mentioned were the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros are more concerned with the present

While setting his future in stone would be nice, Jose Altuve is more focused on what he and the Houston Astros have in front of them. They have the opportunity to become the 15th team in MLB history to win back-to-back World Series.

The last team to have accomplished this rare feat was the New York Yankees. They won three straight World Series titles from 1998-2000.

Houston certainly has the roster to get the job done again this season. Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman are having solid offensive seasons alongside Altuve. The pitching rotation also got better with the addition of Justin Verlander at the trade deadline.

Houston will look to keep its lead in the AL West to finish the regular season, but it will not be easy. Both the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are within three games in the division.