The Oakland Athletics recently announced they had agreed to purchase land in Las Vegas and move the team there. Initial plans were for the team to be up and going in Las Vegas by the 2027 season.

The stadium depends on a $500 million tax package, but the team has not expressed a concrete plan on what to do with the package. Oakland's move to Las Vegas could be delayed longer than expected if they don't figure this out soon.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Nevada Independent @TheNVIndy Nevada's Assembly speaker says the Oakland A's have not presented "concrete" language requesting $500 million in public money to help construct a stadium in Las Vegas, and if a proposed bill doesn't materialize soon the Legislature could "run out of time." thenevadaindependent.com/article/assemb… Nevada's Assembly speaker says the Oakland A's have not presented "concrete" language requesting $500 million in public money to help construct a stadium in Las Vegas, and if a proposed bill doesn't materialize soon the Legislature could "run out of time." thenevadaindependent.com/article/assemb… Only 34 days remain in the Nevada legislature's session. The Assembly speaker: "If something was going to happen, it really should have been in place last week." The A's deal to buy the land for a potential Las Vegas stadium is dependent upon the passage of the $500M tax package. twitter.com/TheNVIndy/stat… Only 34 days remain in the Nevada legislature's session. The Assembly speaker: "If something was going to happen, it really should have been in place last week." The A's deal to buy the land for a potential Las Vegas stadium is dependent upon the passage of the $500M tax package. twitter.com/TheNVIndy/stat…

Only 34 days remain in the Nevada legislator's sessions. It has legislators a bit worried as they see time running out. Oakland's move to Las Vegas will only happen if they get approval.

Oakland still has the Coliseum leased until after the 2024 season. After that, they have to find somewhere else to play. They will likely use a minor-league stadium in the meantime if they get approval for the new stadium.

"They're going to be a traveling team," one fan tweeted.

"Enough of the public funding for a sports stadium. I love ball but we have bigger issues to deal with at this point in time," another fan tweeted.

MLB fans are over the public funding of these new stadiums. They want to see owners with more than enough money to pay for them.

Fans are preparing for the Oakland Athletics to botch this move to Las Vegas. They wouldn't put it past this club to do something like that.

A reset is needed for the Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics

Things weren't great for the Oakland Athletics last season, and they're not starting any better this year. Last season, they finished with a 60-102 record. Going into Wednesday, they sit with a 6-24 record.

The team has been playing uninspiring baseball lately, but can you blame them? They're not a roster full of stars, and they're dealing with the confusion behind this possible relocation. No other players worry about their team's location in the next few years.

They haven't been put in the best position to be successful lately. Keeping up with teams like the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners is tough when your payroll is drastically smaller.

This season won't be one to remember for A's fans. They're on pace for another 100-loss season, and their division has become more competitive.

The organization needs a reset to get its feet back under them. That's likely why they were looking to relocate to Las Vegas in the first place.

