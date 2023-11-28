Tyler Glasnow and Shane Bieber could be traded, only adding to what is already a very deep and talented pitching market this offseason. The free agent class is stacked, and there are a ton of pitchers who might be switching teams in a trade, and those two are among the best names.

"The Cubs and Reds are among the teams active in trade conversations for Cleveland’s Shane Bieber and Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow, sources confirm."

Reports have suggested that both Shane Bieber and Tyler Glasnow will potentially be traded this offseason, and the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are reportedly the most active teams in trade discussions.

It would likely cost a lot for either the Cleveland Guardians to move on from Bieber, or for the Tampa Bay Rays to send one of their best pitchers in Glasnow elsewhere.

Nevertheless, it's a possibility and the Cubs and Reds seem to be in advantageous positions. MLB fans are not necessarily buying that they'll land either of the two, and that it would be a good idea.

Fans react to potential Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber trades

Many fans noted the fact that trading with the Tampa Bay Rays generally doesn't go well for the other team. They have fleeced a few teams, and that includes when they got Tyler Glasnow in the first place.

Could Tyler Glasnow be traded?

The Pittsburgh Pirates shockingly sent Glasnow and Austin Meadows, both of whom were major prospects and key contributors to the Rays, to Tampa for a few months of a struggling Chris Archer.

Understandably, some fans have pause on getting Glasnow and what they might have to give up. Others worry about his injury status, as he's been hurt very often. Shane Bieber, on the other hand, has been healthy but has struggled to keep consistency.

There's a split between both teams' fans on whether or not either pitcher is worth the cost it would require to trade for them. For now, it's entirely hypothetical so they don't need to worry. That is, until one of them is actually moved.

