The Milwaukee Brewers will have to cope without power-hitting first baseman Rowdy Tellez for longer than originally expected.

Tellez, who was already serving a stint on the IL, was expected to return on Tuesday. It looks as if that will no longer be the case. The lefty slugger is set to miss another 3-4 weeks after fracturing his left ring finger while shagging fly balls.

The freak injury occurred on Saturday, and Tellez will require 17 stitches.

Adam McCalvy @AdamMcCalvy Strange injury alert: Rowdy Tellez fractured his left ring finger and required stitches after tearing off the nail bed when he got his hand stuck in the outfield wall while shagging a fly ball on Saturday. So he won’t come off the IL on Tuesday as planned, obviously.

The news is a major blow for a Milwaukee Brewers organization that is just barely holding on to first place in the National League East. Craig Counsell's men have a slender one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and a seven-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate what the latest injury setback means for the Brewers' playoff chances.

JT @jtobrien99 @Todd_Rosiak What the actual hell. Now you really have to contemplate bringing Keston up.

Kyle @KHoffenbecker @AdamMcCalvy This is right up there with the Jose Quintana dishwashing incident

The Brewers are short on options at first base. The club started the season with 2020 MLB home run leader Luke Voit on the roster, but DFA'd him in early June. Keston Hiura is another possibility. The righty played 284 games with the Brewers between 2019-2022 and finished with a .238 batting average and a .771 OPS.

Manager Craig Counsell will likely call on utility man Owen Miller to play first in the coming weeks. He has been used at the position in 26 games this season.

Rowdy Tellez ranks second in the Milwaukee Brewers roster in home runs

Rowdy Tellez of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field

When healthy, Rowdy Tellez has been one of the team's most productive hitters.

This season, he is slashing .213/.285/.388 and has recorded 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He ranks second on the team in home runs (tied with Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich), fourth in RBIs and seventh in hits. Tellez has played just 79 of the teams 93 games, and is now set to miss another big chunk of the season.

During his six-year MLB career, he has racked up 91 home runs, 252 RBIs and 381 hits over 507 games.

The battle for the National League Central is competitive with all five teams technically still in the race. The Brewers may consider a trade in the coming weeks if they hope to hang on to first place.

