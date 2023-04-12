MLB has been buzzing over the last few years about the rumors of adding an expansion team. Both Nashville and Portland have been lobbying to be the cities that that team calls its new home.

Now, another city has stepped into the ring to fight for a major league team, Salt Lake City and a Salt Lake City Consotrium, led by the former Utah Jazz owner, is making a pitch for the league.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The group, known as Big League Utah, will join Nashville's Music City Baseball and Portland Diamond Project in lobbying for a team. The group believes Utah couldn't be any more deserving of an expansion team.

The group surveyed fans around the area, asking what their sports leagues were for potential expansion, and MLB was the clear winner. Baseball even beat out the NFL. One fan tweeted:

"I love everything about this--Utah's growth, the development in SLC, homage to Larry H. Miller's love for the sport, etc. Let's make this happen!"

David J. Smith @davidjsmith1232 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 I love everything about this--Utah's growth, the development in SLC, homage to Larry H. Miller's love of the sport, etc. Let's make this happen! twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… I love everything about this--Utah's growth, the development in SLC, homage to Larry H. Miller's love of the sport, etc. Let's make this happen! twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Another fan tweeted:

"Many years ago Larry Miller told me baseball in SLC would make sense! Awesome if it happens. But to be clear this is an announcement of the pursuit of an MLB team... not an announcement that an MLB team is coming. Hope it happens one day"

Dave Fox @Davefox2

Awesome if it happens.

But to be clear this is an announcement of the pursuit of an MLB team…not an announcement that an MLB team is coming.

Hope it Happens one day… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 Many years ago Larry Miller told me baseball in SLC would make sense!Awesome if it happens.But to be clear this is an announcement of the pursuit of an MLB team…not an announcement that an MLB team is coming.Hope it Happens one day… twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Many years ago Larry Miller told me baseball in SLC would make sense! Awesome if it happens. But to be clear this is an announcement of the pursuit of an MLB team…not an announcement that an MLB team is coming. Hope it Happens one day… twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Andrew 🇼🇸🇬🇷 @sapasuvlaki Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 All I care about is the branding. Give me a hot jersey selection and gear to rep my city twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… All I care about is the branding. Give me a hot jersey selection and gear to rep my city twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Jason Shepherd @jsnshep Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 DREAM COME TRUE (maybe)! twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… DREAM COME TRUE (maybe)! twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

The city currently has the Salt Lake Bee, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The team's home stadium also has the largest seating capacity in the league.

dwess @dwess28 🏼 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 PLEASE PLEASE 🙌🏼 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Matt Shafer @MattShafer18 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 Well wouldn't this be epic?! 🤯 twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Well wouldn't this be epic?! 🤯 twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Jordan @Jrdn_francis twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 I’m all about this! @BraydenRowley2 I’m all about this! @BraydenRowley2 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

James “The King” Capy @Luximoto Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 LETS GOOOO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… LETS GOOOO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

kilometers @kilometers28 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 BREAKING: A Salt Lake City consortium led by the former owner of the Utah Jazz plans to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in the coming years, people involved with the project tell ESPN.News on SLC's pitch, free and unlocked at ESPN: es.pn/405DOq6 This would be my way out from the Rockies. Free me This would be my way out from the Rockies. Free me🙏 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Baseball fans in the Salt Lake City area couldn't be happier to hear the news. They think their city is the perfect area for the next expansion team.

MLB needs to figure out Tampa Bay and Oakland before they plan on expanding

2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

MLB will have to figure out the situation with Tampa Bay and Oakland before they can think about an expansion team. The Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a new stadium, and there are rumors of the Oakland Athletics leaving Oakland.

Many around the league believe there is a high possibility that the team will move to Las Vegas. The city was the recipient of the Golden Knights, one of the recent NHL expansion teams. The area has taken well to its new hockey team and many believe they would welcome baseball in the same way.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

Poll : 0 votes