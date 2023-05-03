The San Francisco Giants traveled to play in the first-ever MLB games in Mexico on April 29th and 30th. The two games against the San Diego Padres proved to be instant classics as the ball flew out of the stadium in Mexico City. Both teams combined for 11 home runs in just the first game alone.
Since returning from Mexico, a large number of San Francisco players have experienced some stomach issues, though. Starting pitcher Logan Webb is hoping the bug goes away soon.
Nothing of the sort has come from the Padres' camp. It seems the Giants players experienced new foods that their bodies were not ready for. Not often do you hear nearly an entire roster dealing with stomach issues.
Hopefully, the bug doesn't last too long. Baseball is one of the last sports you want to try and play while dealing with a stomach issue. Those white pants won't hide anything if a player has an issue on the field.
"It's been a game of runs.." one fan tweeted.
"Whole team tried some spice for the first time," another fan tweeted.
MLB fans were poking fun at the San Francisco Giants. If you're not used to it, some of that food can go right through you.
Stomach issues couldn't be too big of a deal for the team. They took the series against the Houston Astros right after their trip to Mexico.
San Francisco Giants need to get it going
The San Francisco Giants hold a 13-17 record heading into Wednesday. They're in fourth place in the National League West, sitting 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Taking the series in Houston should build some momentum for the team. While they're not loaded with All-Stars, they know they have the talent to compete with other teams in the league.
They start a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at home before another home series against the Washington Nationals. These two series are going to be big for the Giants. If they can take these two, they'd be in a good position for their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
San Francisco can't wait too long to get the ball rolling, not with how competitive the NL West is. Four teams could realistically win the division this year. The Giants may be left in the dust if they don't turn it on soon.