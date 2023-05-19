There was a scary incident involving Los Angeles Dodgers fans after the team's loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. A cell phone video captured two groups of fans arguing outside the stadium.

It got violent when one man was knocked unconscious. He took a quick hook to the jaw and went to the ground. He looks to have hit his head on the concrete.

KTLA @KTLA ktla.com/news/local-new… The fight involving several Dodgers fans was captured on cell phone video #DodgersNation The fight involving several Dodgers fans was captured on cell phone video #DodgersNation ktla.com/news/local-new…

The man who captured the incident said the two groups seemed to be intoxicated. He said that security broke up the fight and stretchered the injured fan out.

There was a fight at the stadium in early April involving two large groups. This has led to some fans questioning if they would return to the venue.

"That's why I quit going to Dodgers games. Towards the end it was every single game," one fan tweted.

kuado @kuado2 @KTLA That’s why I quit going to Dodgers games. Towards the end it was every single game @KTLA That’s why I quit going to Dodgers games. Towards the end it was every single game

"Good ol Dodger Stadium," another fan tweeted.

lizz @lishh87 KTLA @KTLA ktla.com/news/local-new… The fight involving several Dodgers fans was captured on cell phone video #DodgersNation The fight involving several Dodgers fans was captured on cell phone video #DodgersNation ktla.com/news/local-new… Maybe it’s time dodger stadium reduce the alcohol intake. Not safe for families to go anymore. twitter.com/ktla/status/16… Maybe it’s time dodger stadium reduce the alcohol intake. Not safe for families to go anymore. twitter.com/ktla/status/16…

Tito Gomez @Titolokz213 KTLA @KTLA ktla.com/news/local-new… The fight involving several Dodgers fans was captured on cell phone video #DodgersNation The fight involving several Dodgers fans was captured on cell phone video #DodgersNation ktla.com/news/local-new… Same o same dodger fans fighting for no reason lmfao 🤣 smh 🤦🏽‍♂️!!! Can’t handle drinking at the stadium 🏟️!!! twitter.com/ktla/status/16… Same o same dodger fans fighting for no reason lmfao 🤣 smh 🤦🏽‍♂️!!! Can’t handle drinking at the stadium 🏟️!!! twitter.com/ktla/status/16…

All the stadium fighting has brought the team a bad name. Some Los Angeles Dodgers fans won't bring their families to games for fear of violence.

FireRobManfred @cwrozzi @KTLA This is why I will never take my family to a game. @KTLA This is why I will never take my family to a game.

Marc Anthony @MAT5_15 @KTLA Thats why I don't go to the games. I get way too distracted watching the fans fight instead of the game @KTLA Thats why I don't go to the games. I get way too distracted watching the fans fight instead of the game

Becky Bates @BeckyBa77698012 @MAT5_15 @KTLA I will never go to a game at that stadium. This has been an ongoing problem for years and the Dodger management and local police just give it lip service. They do nothing to actually fix the problem. @MAT5_15 @KTLA I will never go to a game at that stadium. This has been an ongoing problem for years and the Dodger management and local police just give it lip service. They do nothing to actually fix the problem.

Jessie Dee @jessie_dee @KTLA Thats why I can’t stand the Dodgers! This a consistent issue. Always makes the news @KTLA Thats why I can’t stand the Dodgers! This a consistent issue. Always makes the news

Fans want to feel safe when they're attending a baseball game, and some don't feel Dodger Stadium is a safe place. It's unfortunate as the stadium is an awesome place to catch a game, from the climbing area for kids to play to the various opportunities to snap a cool picture.

Los Angeles Dodgers can't let this keep going on

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a great baseball team that plays in the biggest ballpark in the league in regard to stadium capacity (56,000). They also have some of baseball's most famous foods with their Dodger Dogs and the Flamin' Hot Cheetos corn dog. It's a shame that some fans don't attend the games because they are missing out on great times.

The front office must reevaluate its security options so that fans can feel safe enough to attend games with their families. They're possibly losing money with the constant fighting that goes down with fans scared to visit the stadium.

While Dodgers fans aren't the only fanbase who like to go toe-to-toe with someone else, it seems to be captured more at Dodger Stadium. It's a bad look for a team that had locked down the National League West for years now.

