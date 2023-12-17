On Saturday, Shohei Ohtani hit another milestone in his illustrious career as he was named MLB's Hank Aaron Award winner. This is the first time Ohtani has won the prestigious award.

Alongside Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. was also named a Hank Aaron Award winner. The award is voted on by a combination of fans, Hall of Famers, and former Hank Aaron Award winners.

The award caps off a magnificent season for Ohtani. In 135 games played, Ohtani hit .304/.412/.654 with an American League-leading 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

Ohtani did all this despite missing the final month of the season. Now, after signing with the Dodgers, Ohtani is ready to continue his legacy and get his shot at winning a World Series title.

"Greatest player on this earth by a mile!" one fan posted.

"Not surprised at the GOAT" another fan posted.

Not many fans were surprised to hear that Shohei Ohtani won the Hank Aaron Award. He is the face of the sport right now and likely will be for years to come.

During the 2023 season alone, Ohtani was an All-Star, MVP, Silver Slugger, Edgar Martinez Award winner, AL home run leader, and World Baseball Classic MVP. He is, without a doubt, a generational talent and an international icon.

Shohei Ohtani could surprise many fans next season

While Shohei Ohtani will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season, he could see some action in the field. Manager Dave Roberts asked Ohtani if he would be up to taking reps in left field come September. Ohtani stated that if the timing was right and his arm felt good, he would be willing to try.

Ohtani has not played the outfield since the 2021 season. The combination of pitching and playing the outfield took too much of a toll on his arm, and he strictly became a designated hitter.

Ohtani underwent a medical procedure on his elbow following the 2023 season. It is not clear what the procedure was, but he confirmed it was not a second Tommy John surgery. So we are not sure exactly what his timetable is to return to throwing.

The Dodgers do not need an extra outfielder, but employing Ohtani there would open up possibilities for Dave Roberts. It would allow him to use multiple players at the DH position, giving guys rest when needed.

