MLB fans react to St. Louis Cardinals legendary catcher Yadier Molina managing Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic: "Won't be the last team he manages, I assume", "This makes me so happy"

News has emerged that St. Louis Cardinals long-time catcher Yadier Molina will be managing Team Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Molina announced that he would be retiring following the 2022 MLB season following the one-year extension he signed this past offseason. Molina is looking to stay in the game of baseball by transitioning to manager.

Managing the World Baseball Classic, which is set to kick off on March 8th, 2023, is an international baseball tournament. It is an exciting baseball tournament that allows the best baseball players in the world to represent their countries.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Yadier Molina has been named manager of Team Puerto Rico for the 2023 World Baseball Classic Yadier Molina has been named manager of Team Puerto Rico for the 2023 World Baseball Classic 🇵🇷⚾️ https://t.co/IKoMgeBmVm

The news of Yadier Molina managing Team Puerto Rico has made fans happy. Some fans believe this is just the beginning of Molina's managing career.

"Won't be the last team he manages, I'd assume #STLCards" one fan claimed,

"This makes me so happy", another fan cheered.

Some fans think that Yadier Molina would be the perfect manager for the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only does he understand the Cardinals so well after spending his whole career there, he's also a fan-favorite.

"Future cardinal manager", one fan implied,

"That is so cool. He will be with the Cards in some capacity im sure",

"Good practice, my money is on PR being in the finals, USA will be there also. It would not surprise me to see Yadier managing the Cardinals in the next couple of years".

Fans believe that his previous experience as a catcher will make him the perfect candidate to manage a baseball team.

"I think catchers make the best managers".

While other fans couldn't help but comment on how cool it is for a current player to be the manager of a baseball team.

"That's pretty OG to be a current player and then manage a team",

"Player manager?".

Yadier Molina has stated that he won't be playing in the World Baseball Classic. Fans can't help but think how awesome it would be if he were to play in the tournament as well.

"Shouldn't that say player/manager? I'd be shocked if he doesn't play at least a little bit..."

Yadier Molina and Team Purto Rico will have steep competition in the WBC

The 2023 World Baseball Classic has arguably the best talent the tournament has ever seen. Teams like the Dominican Republic are stacked with players like: Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez, and Julio Rodriguez. Team USA has arguably its best roster with Justin Verlander, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, and Bryce Harper. Puerto Rico will have their work cut out for them.

