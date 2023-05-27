Create

MLB fans react to Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia throwing out James McCann by a mile: "The worst send of all time" "When will they learn"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 27, 2023 22:13 GMT
Texas Rangers Outfielder Adolis Garcia
Adolis Garcia is getting better year after year. Coming off an impressive 2022 season, the Texas Rangers outfielder has done nothing but show out this season at the plate and in the outfield.

Leading all MLB outfielders in assists, Garcia added another to his resume. Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann tried to test his arm and was gunned at home plate, and it wasn't even close.

Adolis García with an absolute laser to home No wonder he leads the league in outfield assists https://t.co/EioHHshx5v

It was a questionable send, as McCann isn't the fastest guy in the league. The ball quickly got to Garcia in right field, which didn't help McCann. This is a play that the third base coach wishes he could take back.

Garcia now has eight outfield assists. Will Brenan and Hunter Renfroe are the two players closest to him, with five outfield assists. Maybe now teams will learn to stop running on the All-Star outfielder.

One fan tweeted:

"Gotta be the worst send of all time"
@TalkinBaseball_ gotta be the worst send of all time

Another fan said:

"When will they learn"
@TalkinBaseball_ When will they learn
@TalkinBaseball_ Catcher had time to make a sandwich
@TalkinBaseball_ seed

MLB fans can't believe the Baltimore Orioles' decision to send McCann. There was no way he would beat that throw by Adolis Garcia.

@TalkinBaseball_ Why would that man even get send rounding third. He was out yesterday .
@TalkinBaseball_ https://t.co/y2pi4wd5KT
@TalkinBaseball_ Third base coach getting fired as we speak
What a missle 🎯 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
Great throw, but why is the 3rd base coach sending him lmao twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

You can't blame the Orioles for being aggressive, but Garcia is not the guy to test. He's already proved that multiple times this season.

Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers are looking like the real deal

Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles
Many around the league were high on the Texas Rangers this season, and they're proving those people right. The Rangers have the best record in the American League West at 32-18. They hold a three-game lead over the Houston Astros.

Adolis Garcia is a big reason for the Rangers' success. He's hitting .247/.313/.516 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Marcus Semien has also been big for Texas this season. He's gotten a hit in every single game but one in May. Along with Corey Seager, Nate Lowe, and Josh Jung, this lineup is hard to get out.

Their pitching is elite too. While they lost Jacob deGrom to the IL for some time, other pitchers have stepped it up. This week, Nathan Eovaldi is coming off a complete game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager Bruce Bochy believes that deGrom needs another two or three weeks before he's ready. Once he's healthy, this team could become quite intimidating as they have the talent to be a true contender for a World Series this season.

