Adolis Garcia is getting better year after year. Coming off an impressive 2022 season, the Texas Rangers outfielder has done nothing but show out this season at the plate and in the outfield.

Leading all MLB outfielders in assists, Garcia added another to his resume. Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann tried to test his arm and was gunned at home plate, and it wasn't even close.

Adolis García with an absolute laser to home



No wonder he leads the league in outfield assists



Adolis García with an absolute laser to home No wonder he leads the league in outfield assists

It was a questionable send, as McCann isn't the fastest guy in the league. The ball quickly got to Garcia in right field, which didn't help McCann. This is a play that the third base coach wishes he could take back.

Garcia now has eight outfield assists. Will Brenan and Hunter Renfroe are the two players closest to him, with five outfield assists. Maybe now teams will learn to stop running on the All-Star outfielder.

One fan tweeted:

"Gotta be the worst send of all time"

"gotta be the worst send of all time"

Another fan said:

"When will they learn"

"Catcher had time to make a sandwich"

MLB fans can't believe the Baltimore Orioles' decision to send McCann. There was no way he would beat that throw by Adolis Garcia.

"Why would that man even get send rounding third. He was out yesterday."

Adolis García with an absolute laser to home

No wonder he leads the league in outfield assists

"What a missle"



No wonder he leads the league in outfield assists



"What a missle"

Adolis García with an absolute laser to home

No wonder he leads the league in outfield assists



No wonder he leads the league in outfield assists



"Great throw, but why is the 3rd base coach sending him lmao"

You can't blame the Orioles for being aggressive, but Garcia is not the guy to test. He's already proved that multiple times this season.

Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers are looking like the real deal

Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles

Many around the league were high on the Texas Rangers this season, and they're proving those people right. The Rangers have the best record in the American League West at 32-18. They hold a three-game lead over the Houston Astros.

Adolis Garcia is a big reason for the Rangers' success. He's hitting .247/.313/.516 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Marcus Semien has also been big for Texas this season. He's gotten a hit in every single game but one in May. Along with Corey Seager, Nate Lowe, and Josh Jung, this lineup is hard to get out.

Their pitching is elite too. While they lost Jacob deGrom to the IL for some time, other pitchers have stepped it up. This week, Nathan Eovaldi is coming off a complete game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager Bruce Bochy believes that deGrom needs another two or three weeks before he's ready. Once he's healthy, this team could become quite intimidating as they have the talent to be a true contender for a World Series this season.

