The Milwaukee Brewers traded for All-Star catcher William Contreras in a three-team swap of catchers Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Braves sent Manny Pina to the Oakland Athletics, who in turn shipped Sean Murphy to the Braves.
Both Atlanta and Milwaukee are sending prospects to Oakland to complete the trade.
William Contreras burst onto the scene in 2022, his third major league season. He hit .278 with 20 home runs in 376 plate appearances over 97 games, wresting the Braves' starting catcher spot away from Travis d'Arnaud.
For giving up Contreras, the Braves landed Murphy. Acknowledged as a better defensive backstop than the player Atlanta gave up, Murphy finished fourth in the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year balloting. He hit .250 with 18 home runs as the Athletics' starter last season. He figures to benefit from Atlanta's more hitter-friendly ballpark.
William Contreras is the younger brother of Willson Contreras, who left the Chicago Cubs to sign as a free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals last week. The thought of both Contreras brothers now in the National League Central has many a fan swept up in anticipation.
Murphy, long rumored to be moved by Oakland this offseason, now heads to Atlanta to likely start with D'Arnaud backing him up. Murphy was arbitration eligible and set to command a higher salary from the cash-strapped Athletics. Oakland also has highly regarded catching prospect Shea Langeliers waiting in the wings.
However, not all Braves fans are happy about bidding goodbye to "Wild Bill," as they lovingly nicknamed William Contreras this past season.
In addition to Pina, a 35-year-old backup catcher, Oakland will be receiving a number of prospects from both the Brewers and Braves. Milwaukee fans' immediate reaction to landing William Contreras seemingly "for nothing" was mostly joyful.
As for Oakland, the seemingly smallest of the small-market teams in the MLB, it's yet another season of "Moneyball" in full effect. In addition to Pina, the Athletics are getting outfielder Esteury Ruiz as well as pitchers Freddy Tarnok and Kyle Muller.
Langeliers, who figures to see time behind the plate in Oakland in 2023, came to the Athletics' organization in a trade that saw Oakland trade first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta last year. Now, Olson and Murphy are reunited with the Braves.
The news isn't sitting that well in A's Nation.
William Contreras or Sean Murphy, who's better?
"Wild Bill" goes to Milwaukee with a trainload of hype after delighting Braves fans last season. However, many MLB followers see Murphy as the more solid all-around catcher.
Who won this trade? What do you think?