Minnesota Twins legend Johan Santana got the honor of throwing out the first pitch in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday. He threw the pitch to his former teammate and longtime catcher Joe Mauer.

Before stepping on the mound, Sanatana revealed that he was wearing a Pablo Lopez jersey underneath his long-sleeved shirt. With Lopez standing close by, Santana made sure Lopez knew he had his support.

For a team that had completed its first postseason series victory since 2002, it was a special moment. It psyched up the home crowd in a series that is tied at one game apiece.

Santana and Mauer will forever be legends in Minnesota. The two combined for 10 All-Star game appearances. While both are in the team's Hall of Fame, Mauer also had his No. 7 retired.

Minnesota Twins fans love seeing Johan Santana and Joe Mauer reunite. They made the team fun to watch in the 2000s.

Both players looked great, and it seemed natural for both to be out there. It looks like both could come out of retirement for another season.

Minnesota Twins have their hands full

The Minnesota Twins have their hands full with the Houston Astros. Heading into Tuesday, the series is tied, and the winner will have momentum in the best-of-five series.

Minnesota lost the first game 6-4. They could not rattle Justin Verlander, who was phenomenal. He went six innings, giving up zero runs on six strikeouts.

In the second game of the series, Minnesota bounced back with a 6-2 win, thanks in large part to its pitching staff. Pablo Lopez had the Astros' number, going seven innings while giving up zero runs.

The Twins will need to continue to get quality starts like this from their pitching staff if they want to take down the Astros. While their bullpen is impressive, they cannot have a successful playoff run while taxing the bullpen.

Key players will also have to keep stepping up, like Carlos Correa. This series is important for the star shortstop as he spent the majority of his career in Houston.

They have the tools to take out the Astros, but it will not be easy. Pitching must stay at a premium, and star players need to show their worth.