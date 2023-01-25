The Boston Red Sox are almost certain to negotiate a trade deal with the Royals for Adalberto Mondesi. The Red Sox have been left shorthanded at the shortstop position since Xander Bogaerts left for the Padres this offseason.

After a long line of trades, the Red Sox management is finalizing a deal to bring Mondesi to Fenway Park and send Josh Taylor in another direction. This all while receiving yet another player besides Mondesi in the trade.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Adalberto Mondesi is being traded to the Red Sox, per source. The Royals will receive Josh Taylor in exchange, while Boston will also receive a player to be named later.

Adalberto Mondesi, who has played with the Royals for seven years, struggled to stay on the field last year due to an ACL injury. In the condensed 2020 season, the switch-hitter played without missing a game, hitting .256/.294/.416 and leading the league with 24 steals. But in the two seasons that have followed, he has only appeared in 50 games, losing a lot of time in 2021 due to oblique issues.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their varied opinions over this exciting new trade deal between the Red Sox and the Royals.

"Huge W if Mondesi can stay healthy" - johnson_kiff

"Chaim swinging for the fences" - APBruins87

David Sweet @Jerok88 @Feinsand Mondesi will be the best April baseball player of all time

Adalberto Mondesi looks like a safe bet for the Red Sox

The Red Sox's only realistic possibilities for playing second base and shortstop are Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez. Adalberto Mondesi would be an intriguing alternative. The 27-year-old has spent most of his time playing shortstop with the Royals. But he has also spent time at second base during the course of his career, allowing him to fill in wherever needed.

Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Haven't been able to stop thinking about this play Adalberto Mondesi made earlier. Shades of a Mahomes throw on the run.

"Haven't been able to stop thinking about this play Adalberto Mondesi made earlier. Shades of a Mahomes throw on the run" - alec_lewis

Mondesi joined the Royals in 2016 and has played in the MLB ever since. A move would make sense, and the Red Sox undoubtedly have the prospect of money to make one happen. This despite Jennings' observation that there was no sign the negotiations were anything more than purely exploratory.

If Mondesi performs well, the Red Sox will have a talented player who can fill in throughout the infield for years to come. After all, other than Story, the Red Sox depth chart indicates that there aren't a ton of excellent middle infield possibilities in their organization right now.

