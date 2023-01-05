The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly bringing back starting pitcher Zach Davies on a one-year contract worth $5 million, plus another $3 million in incentives. MLB insider Jon Heyman broke the news on Wednesday.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives

Davies, an eight-year MLB veteran, joined the Diamondbacks before the 2022 season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract with a mutual option. He went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 102 strikeouts over 27 starts, good for a WAR of 0.7.

RGS @Real_RGS @JonHeyman if the DBacks can get him back to 2019 Zach this is a STEALLLLLL @JonHeyman if the DBacks can get him back to 2019 Zach this is a STEALLLLLL

Originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, Davies was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2015 and made his big-league debut with the Brewers later that season. He showed occasional brilliance over five years with Milwaukee, but also battled long bouts of inconsistency. He went 43-32 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 434 strikeouts in his time with the Brewers before he was packaged in a multi-player trade with the San Diego Padres after the 2019 season.

PR1991-51🇵🇷RIOS🇵🇷 @PUERTORICO78751 @JonHeyman Like the moves the dbacks are making @JonHeyman Like the moves the dbacks are making

Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 12 starts for the Padres in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, his best statistical season as a big leaguer.

Following the 2020 season, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in a multi-player swap that brought Yu Darvish to the Padres. He turned in what was statistically the worst season of his career in his one campaign with the Cubs.

Valley Boyz Sports @ValleyBoyzSpor1 @JonHeyman Don’t mind it. Cheap back end of the rotation guy who can eat up innings. Made 27 starts last year so he’s relatively dependable. @JonHeyman Don’t mind it. Cheap back end of the rotation guy who can eat up innings. Made 27 starts last year so he’s relatively dependable.

After posting a 6-12 record with a 5.78 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 32 starts, Chicago quickly showed Davies the door. He signed with Arizona just before the 2022 season began.

Alex Bartlett @alexbartlett12 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives I feel pretty good about the DBacks in the division as long as MadBum and Davies remain rotation staples. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… I feel pretty good about the DBacks in the division as long as MadBum and Davies remain rotation staples. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Dodgers Tailgate @DodgersTailgate Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives Davies has held the Dodgers to 3 runs or less in 12 of his 14 career starts against them. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Davies has held the Dodgers to 3 runs or less in 12 of his 14 career starts against them. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Arizona Diamondbacks have a decent starting rotation

Zach Davies of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros.

While the Arizona Diamondbacks don't exactly have a starting rotation that will set the MLB world on fire, they have built a staff that can compete.

Davies enters the 2023 season with a WAR of 9.6, based largely on what he did before 2021, with a career record of 43-32 and a 4.14 ERA. He joins a starting rotation that includes Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and possibly homegrown prospect Ryne Nelson – the lone member of Arizona's staff to be drafted by the Diamondbacks.

Not quite a starting five on par with the great Orioles pitching staffs of the 1970s, but still one that can keep the Diamondbacks in the game on a number of nights.

What do you think? Can Davies help Arizona compete in a rock-hard National League West?

Poll : 0 votes