The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly bringing back starting pitcher Zach Davies on a one-year contract worth $5 million, plus another $3 million in incentives. MLB insider Jon Heyman broke the news on Wednesday.
Davies, an eight-year MLB veteran, joined the Diamondbacks before the 2022 season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract with a mutual option. He went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 102 strikeouts over 27 starts, good for a WAR of 0.7.
Originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, Davies was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2015 and made his big-league debut with the Brewers later that season. He showed occasional brilliance over five years with Milwaukee, but also battled long bouts of inconsistency. He went 43-32 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 434 strikeouts in his time with the Brewers before he was packaged in a multi-player trade with the San Diego Padres after the 2019 season.
Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 12 starts for the Padres in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, his best statistical season as a big leaguer.
Following the 2020 season, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in a multi-player swap that brought Yu Darvish to the Padres. He turned in what was statistically the worst season of his career in his one campaign with the Cubs.
After posting a 6-12 record with a 5.78 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 32 starts, Chicago quickly showed Davies the door. He signed with Arizona just before the 2022 season began.
Arizona Diamondbacks have a decent starting rotation
While the Arizona Diamondbacks don't exactly have a starting rotation that will set the MLB world on fire, they have built a staff that can compete.
Davies enters the 2023 season with a WAR of 9.6, based largely on what he did before 2021, with a career record of 43-32 and a 4.14 ERA. He joins a starting rotation that includes Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and possibly homegrown prospect Ryne Nelson – the lone member of Arizona's staff to be drafted by the Diamondbacks.
Not quite a starting five on par with the great Orioles pitching staffs of the 1970s, but still one that can keep the Diamondbacks in the game on a number of nights.
What do you think? Can Davies help Arizona compete in a rock-hard National League West?