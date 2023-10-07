Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit a towering 377-foot bomb against the Twins in game 1 of the ALDS. The crowd at Minute Maid Park went berserk as the engine steamrolled after Altuve blasted a high fast ball to Ober into the left field stands in the bottom of the first inning.

"Jose Altuve CRUSHES the 1st pitch he sees in the ALDS" - MLB

Sure, the crowd inside the stadium loved to see their long-standing legend hitting one deep into the stands, but some other MLB fans took to Twitter to voice their angst by retelling the Astros sign-stealing scandal of 2017 and went ahead with dissing Jose Altuve.

"Was he peaking the pitches?" - fouseynewss

"check his chest!" - fylist

"did he know what pitch it was?" - BoMeltonSZN

"Take the buzzer out from his chest asap! They’re doing it again, guys" - pepeladoyers

"Probably cheating" - jmartini35

"It's almost as if he knew what pitch was coming" - mattwest1980

"Like he knew it was coming!" - DMarquez_10

"HE CANT KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS" - maxxmarino24

"Cheating on the first pitch is crazy" - CxnnorP16

"Pitcher: I am going to announce my presence with authority" Altuve: "I bet he will try to announce his presence with authority" - Alf75376234

Early in 2017, the Astros cheating controversy broke. Employees in Houston's video room used the game feed from the center field camera to decode and convey the signs of other teams to any Astros baserunners on second base, according to the MLB inquiry report.

Relay methods for the signs were frequently variable. The club would use the second baseman as a relay between the dugout and the video room, and staff in the dugout would send the signal out to the second baseman, who would then communicate to the batter whatever pitch was approaching.

Jose Altuve and the Astros will target retaining the pennant in Houston

Jose Altuve and the gang are already on fire, as at the time of writing this piece, they were already leading the Twins 5-0 in Game 1 of the ALDS. A sweep on the cards?

Maybe, since Houston has always found a way to dig deep during the postseason and there is some magic in the air during the playoffs that aids the Astros to victories.

"YORDAN HAS CRUSHED ANOTHER HOME RUN IN THE ALDS! Alvarez’s 7th career Postseason HR Big hitting" - MGSportsTalk

It's safe to say that the Astros have started their postseason journey pretty well and will be hopeful of carrying this momentum to successfully defend their 2022 World Series title.