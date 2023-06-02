Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga was on the brink of destiny 13 years ago. On June 2, 2010, Galarraga took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians.

After retiring the first 26 batters in order, his bid for a perfect game was over. Jason Donald rolled a grounder over to first, which caused Miguel Cabrera to come off the bag and field it. When he flipped it to Galarraga, who was covering first, umpire Jim Joyce ruled Donald safe. It seemed to be the wrong call as Galarraga was the clear winner to the bag.

This was a time before challenges became a thing in baseball. Everybody knew the wrong call was made, but nobody could do anything about it. It would be one of the biggest blunders regarding an umpire missing a call. The call killed a special achievement in Detroit Tigers' history.

People around MLB did all they could to get the call reversed but with no luck. Even Joyce, who made the call, knew he had made a mistake immediately after the game.

"I was sick watching this then and I am still sick watching it today. A baseball travesty. Commish such a fix this given circumstances," one fan tweeted.

allen.earth.eth 🛡️🦇🔊 @0xAllen_ @MLBONFOX @tigers I was sick watching this then and I am still sick watching it today. A baseball travesty. Commish such fix this given circumstances.

"Go back and grant him the perfect game. It's just the right thing to do. It's NEVER too late to admit a mistake," another fan tweeted.

UID 1 @HackForumsNet @MLBONFOX @tigers Go back and grant him the perfect game. It's just the right thing to do. It's NEVER too late to admit a mistake.

Ƥαυℓ ♥️🐝 @ghoti00 @MLBONFOX @tigers That is literally the worst I've ever felt for an umpire. I have screwed up at work but, oy, that is a bad one. The way they both handled it was almost as good as the perfect game would have been. Maybe better in some ways.

Quintin @Quintin_133 @MLBONFOX @tigers Something even better happened the next day when Jim and Armando shook hands at home plate. One of the greatest moments in the sport.

Fans would love to see the league reverse its decision and give Armando Galarraga the perfect game. If MLB had instant replay challenges like they do today, it would have been a perfect game.

KCMUSports @KCMUSports @MLBONFOX @tigers This is literally the first thing I would do as commissioner. Change this call and give Galarraga the perfect game that he MORE than earned. Do it, @MLB.

Tarmon Gai'don @BronxStilo @MLBONFOX @tigers I said it earlier, may not be a perfect game in the books but this game is most memorable than mostly any other perfect game in a regular season because of that horrible call.

Ross @RossInBergen @MLBONFOX @tigers Even if they play was out how does Joyce not give him the benefit of the doubt

This is one of the most famous umpire blunders of all time. Given the situation, fans can't believe Joyce didn't give Armando Galarraga the call. The Detroit Tigers went on to win 3-0, but that was the least of everyone's worries.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga's near-perfect game will never be forgotten

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Armando Galarraga's near-perfect game will never be forgotten. It blew up in the media, with everyone blaming umpire Jim Joyce. It got to Joyce, who made a tearful apology after the game.

Galarraga, surprisingly never held a grudge over Joyce. He admired how the umpire sought him out after the game to tell him he was sorry. The two ended up embracing each other in the tunnels.

Although he blew the call, Joyce manned up to it. He took all the heat and never passed the blame on anybody else. As unfortunate of a situation, it couldn't have been handled better.

Poll : 0 votes