St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is digging himself into a hole early in the season. The young manager has had a series of very public missteps which is creating a lot of friction with the fanbase.

Marmol is known as one of the most vocal managers in the league. The 36-year-old is also the youngest manager in the majors. This combination was always going to lead to issues on and off the field.

In just his second season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Marmol can't seem to keep his name out of the headlines.

From public disputes with players, to arguments with umpires, to mismanaging the bullpen, the managers seem to be constantly in the news. MLB fans took to Twitter after a series of strange decisions by the manager places the Cardinals in a difficult position.

Chad @MrFantasyNASCAR



It is tough to be a fan of this team right now. How in the hell does Oli Marmol still have a job as the manager of the @Cardinals ? Arizona has 9 hits and scored 6 runs in the inning and the Cardinals do not even have any up in the bullpen. Are you kidding me?It is tough to be a fan of this team right now. How in the hell does Oli Marmol still have a job as the manager of the @Cardinals ? Arizona has 9 hits and scored 6 runs in the inning and the Cardinals do not even have any up in the bullpen. Are you kidding me? It is tough to be a fan of this team right now.

Away Games: Chicago Cubs Podcast @AwayGamesPod Is any manager doing a worse job currently than Oliver Marmol of the Cardinals? Starting fights with an outfielder, handling a difficult situation with Jordan Hicks as clumsily as possible, underperforming across the board while making enemies with your own team. Incredible Is any manager doing a worse job currently than Oliver Marmol of the Cardinals? Starting fights with an outfielder, handling a difficult situation with Jordan Hicks as clumsily as possible, underperforming across the board while making enemies with your own team. Incredible

Shannon Blosser @ShannonBlosser As a Cardinals fan, I do not believe Oliver Marmol remains as the manager by the end of the season. As a Cardinals fan, I do not believe Oliver Marmol remains as the manager by the end of the season.

Meibrys Viloria @1MeibrysV @Cardinals He might be the worst cardinals manager of all time @Cardinals He might be the worst cardinals manager of all time

Jordan Alexander @jordanrulesTSP When does Oliver Marmol get canned? When does Oliver Marmol get canned?

Brent Huiras @BrentHuiras4 @katiejwoo Oliver Marmol Straight Up Sucks At Managing Games. That Means He Sucks At His Job. That Means He Should Be Fired. His Hitting Coach? Fired. His Pitching Coach? Fired. Mike Girsch? Fired. John Mozeliak? Fired. Tired Of Ownership Living Off The Past. Albert Pujols Is Gone. Sorry. @katiejwoo Oliver Marmol Straight Up Sucks At Managing Games. That Means He Sucks At His Job. That Means He Should Be Fired. His Hitting Coach? Fired. His Pitching Coach? Fired. Mike Girsch? Fired. John Mozeliak? Fired. Tired Of Ownership Living Off The Past. Albert Pujols Is Gone. Sorry.

On Tuesday, fans witnessed another bizarre decision by Oliver Marmol during the Cardinals' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite Arizona scoring six runs in the fourth inning, Marmol chose to leave Jordan Montgomery in the game. The Cardinals went on to lose the game 8-7.

St. Louis Cardinals fans seem to have reached a boiling point with Marmol. The constant drama surrounding this team seems to have St. Louis fans fuming.

Many fans are calling for ownership to look for other alternative options after a terrible start to the season.

Oliver Marmol takes Adam Wainwright out of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park

The team's poor performances on the field are not making the situation any better. The Cards are currently last in the National League Central with a 7-11 record. They have lost three of their last four games and are on the verge of being swept by the Diamondbacks.

Marmol is just in his second season with the Cardinals. He finished with an impressive 93 wins last year and led the club to the playoffs.

Baseball fans, however, have short memories.

Despite the loss of Albert Pujols, this is a very talented Cardinals roster. Oliver Marmol will need to make adjustments and turn things around if he hopes to have any chance of making it through the season.

