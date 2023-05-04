The St. Louis Cardinals continue to plummet down the National League standings. Olivar Marmol's side have been swept in two consecutive series and are 1-9 in their last 10 games. They are languishing at the bottom of the NL and currently have the third-worst record in the majors.

Last night's defeat to the Los Angeles Angels was a low point of the season for the Cardinals.

To describe Jack Flaherty's outing as poor is an understatement. The 27-year-old righty gave up 10 earned runs on Thursday in his team's 11-7 loss. The Cardinals trailed 10-2 after three innings and never recovered.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Flaherty ended up getting charged with 10 ER Flaherty ended up getting charged with 10 ER

Prior to Thursday's matchup, Flaherty was 2-3 to start the season. Thursday's dreadful outing saw his ERA balloon to 6.29. He gave up nine hits, a walk, and a home run against the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB fans turned to Twitter stunned after another abysmal pitching performance by the Cardinals.

Peter @DJHAIRENJOYER @TalkinBaseball_ This team went from very good to absolute trash and that saying something considering I have to see the Yankees every night @TalkinBaseball_ This team went from very good to absolute trash and that saying something considering I have to see the Yankees every night

Aidan @AstroAidanF @TalkinBaseball_ what on earth is happening to the cards?? they’ve been one of the most cosistently solid teams of the 2000s @TalkinBaseball_ what on earth is happening to the cards?? they’ve been one of the most cosistently solid teams of the 2000s

James @AcunaMatata91 @TalkinBaseball_ The one year wonder jack flaherty @TalkinBaseball_ The one year wonder jack flaherty

Lee Richardson @WilliamLeeRich @TalkinBaseball_ Listening to game on radio broadcast and the boos have not stopped coming through my computer speakers all inning. Sad times in the Lou @TalkinBaseball_ Listening to game on radio broadcast and the boos have not stopped coming through my computer speakers all inning. Sad times in the Lou

sachairi @cylianos @TalkinBaseball_ trade for another mid Yankees pitcher @TalkinBaseball_ trade for another mid Yankees pitcher

Jay @Jason2Ochoa @TalkinBaseball_ He left the game because he got waxed @TalkinBaseball_ He left the game because he got waxed

Pitching has been a problem area for this Cardinals team. They currently rank 24th in the MLB in runs allowed (158), 21st in team ERA (4.70), and 17th in home runs allowed (38). The pitching staff also ranks 28th in opponents batting average (.274).

The Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies are the only teams in the NL that have conceded more runs than the Cards.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is off to a poor start in 2023

Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Jack Flaherty has been one of the team's more consistent pitchers over the last five seasons but is off to a rough start in 2023.

Flaherty's record on the season is 2-4 and his ERA is 6.29 ERA. He has been extremely inconsistent and currently ranks third in the MLB rankings with 22 walks.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been swept in consecutive series by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels. Their rapid decline is shocking considering they won their division by seven games last year.

The St. Louis Cardinals have reached the playoff every year since 2019. If they hope to have any chance of keeping that record going, they will need to improve quickly.

