The St. Louis Cardinals continue to plummet down the National League standings. Olivar Marmol's side have been swept in two consecutive series and are 1-9 in their last 10 games. They are languishing at the bottom of the NL and currently have the third-worst record in the majors.
Last night's defeat to the Los Angeles Angels was a low point of the season for the Cardinals.
To describe Jack Flaherty's outing as poor is an understatement. The 27-year-old righty gave up 10 earned runs on Thursday in his team's 11-7 loss. The Cardinals trailed 10-2 after three innings and never recovered.
Prior to Thursday's matchup, Flaherty was 2-3 to start the season. Thursday's dreadful outing saw his ERA balloon to 6.29. He gave up nine hits, a walk, and a home run against the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB fans turned to Twitter stunned after another abysmal pitching performance by the Cardinals.
Pitching has been a problem area for this Cardinals team. They currently rank 24th in the MLB in runs allowed (158), 21st in team ERA (4.70), and 17th in home runs allowed (38). The pitching staff also ranks 28th in opponents batting average (.274).
The Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies are the only teams in the NL that have conceded more runs than the Cards.
Jack Flaherty has been one of the team's more consistent pitchers over the last five seasons but is off to a rough start in 2023.
Flaherty's record on the season is 2-4 and his ERA is 6.29 ERA. He has been extremely inconsistent and currently ranks third in the MLB rankings with 22 walks.
The St. Louis Cardinals have been swept in consecutive series by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels. Their rapid decline is shocking considering they won their division by seven games last year.
The St. Louis Cardinals have reached the playoff every year since 2019. If they hope to have any chance of keeping that record going, they will need to improve quickly.