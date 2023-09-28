The baseball world was heartbroken as Curt Schilling shared on a recent podcast episode that former Boston Red Sox pitch Tim Wakefield has been diagnosed with brain cancer. The 57-year-old knuckleball specialist has since asked for privacy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As MLB fans were taken aback by the revelation of Wakefield's health update, the attention quickly shifted to Schilling, who many felt was not the one who should have shared the information.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Curt Schilling has quickly found himself become a villain in the eyes of many baseball fans and his decision to reveal his former teammate's devastating news has only made that sentiment grow.

Expand Tweet

Many fans across the major leagues have taken their shots at the former World Series champion with many believing that Schilling should have respected the privacy of Wakefield and his family.

Expand Tweet

Not only have fans taken to various social media platforms to share their opinions on Schilling's decision to share Wakefield's diagnosis of brain cancer, but others connected to the Red Sox organization have too. Catherine Varitek, wife of Jason Varitek, called out Curt, saying how it was inappropriate of him to share the sensitive information.

Expand Tweet

Curt Schilling has faced backlash from fans before

A former star pitcher of the Boston Red Sox, Curt Schilling has seen his reputation destroyed since his retirement. Although Schilling blames much of the backlash against him on him being a conservative, his anti-transgender opinions have not helped his favor with fans.

The outspoken former pitcher was fired by ESPN in 2016 due to anti-transgender comments that he posted to his Facebook page. Schilling was informed by the company that his post was unacceptable and went against ESPN's inclusive values. As a result, Schilling was terminated from his contract.

His controversial take on the January 6th storming of the Capitol, as well as saying that certain school shooting survivors were paid actors has made him even less popular.