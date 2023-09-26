All-Star closer Josh Hader has drawn the ire of frustrated San Diego Padres fans after refusing to enter last night's game in the 8th inning. In a crucial game against the San Francisco Giants, the frustrated closer refused to enter the game with two outs to face Michael Conforto.

While Josh Hader's refusal to not enter the game when called upon was bad enough, it was his explanation that has left many fans frustrated by the 29-year-old. When asked about the decision, Hader simply replied:

"Are we in the playoff race?"

Although the road to securing a postseason berth for the San Diego Padres might seemingly need a miracle, they are not technically out of the running yet. This is what has made some fans turn on Hader, calling him selfish and a sore loser.

The San Diego Padres are hanging onto their postseason lives as they sit 5.5 games outside of the final National League Wild Card spot. Although it appears likely that the Friars will not be able to secure a playoff berth, there is always a chance that a miracle does happen.

It's been a massively disappointing season for the San Diego Padres, who entered the year with World Series aspirations. Thanks to a star-studded roster that features the likes of the aforementioned Josh Hader, Blake Snell, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr., many expected more from the club this year.

Some fans have sided with Josh Hader looking to protect himself as he enters free agency

Although many have condemned Hader for refusing to come into the game when the team needed him, some have sided with the veteran relief pitcher.

Those on Hader's side, have mentioned his upcoming unrestricted free agency as a key reason that he was right not to enter the game when the team's playoff chances seem hopeless.

At 29 years old, there is a realistic possibility that this may be Josh Hader's final opportunity to secure a massive payday, something pointed out by fans. His refusal to enter the game could be seen from both views, as some fans have called him selfish while also understanding the business side of the MLB.

