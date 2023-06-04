Dave Roberts' Los Angeles Dodgers succumbed to a 3-6 loss against the New York Yankees on Saturday. While Aaron Judge's stunning bullpen gate-shattering catch rightfully dominated the headlines, there was also a vocal section puzzled by a certain decision of the Dodgers manager.

Roberts' decision to replace Tayler Scott with Victor Gonzalez on top of the 9th inning left many Dodgers fans on Twitter scratching their heads. Scott had a decent outing on his Dodgers debut, and fans took to Twitter to slam this change:

Frankie @CaptainKnots888 Solid move by Dave Roberts to take out his pitcher who was doing great just to bring in a new guy to face one batter…who is a switch hitter…and give up a bomb. Fantastic managing 🙄

Nick Right @DodgerDougan Classic Dave Roberts lmaoo. Takes out a pitcher that's cruising, and the next pitcher immediately gives up a run

Dodger Manager Dave Roberts change pitchers more often than people change loafers at Payless Shoes #MLB

Daquido Bazzini @DaquidoBazzini Dodger Manager Dave Roberts change pitchers more often than people change loafers at Payless Shoes 👞…#MLB

"Dave Roberts makes Aaron Boone look good"

mohamad @mosogynist Dave Roberts makes Aaron Boone look good

"FOR THE LOVE OF BASEBALL - FIRE DAVE ROBERTS"

"Dave Roberts is what i call a good old fashioned war criminal"

j ( the we believe doyers) @j_fx201 Dave Roberts is what i call a good old fashioned war criminal

"Dave Roberts is a clown"

"The battle of whose a shittier manager Aaron Boone Vs Dave Roberts just many questionable decisions from both Managers"

Nick 🧃 @NickyJTweeter The battle of whose a shittier manager Aaron Boone Vs Dave Roberts just many questionable decisions from both Managers

"FIRE DAVE Roberts!!!!!!!! Dodgers deserve better!! 4 Titles left on the table!! Enough already"

AAAMA @AdrianD93451380 FIRE DAVE Roberts!!!!!!!! Dodgers deserve better!! 4 Titles left on the table!! Enough already!!!!

"Dave roberts gets away with making the same mistakes that cost us in the playoffs by finishing first in the nl west every year"

Eliseo @ferniewestside Dave roberts gets away with making the same mistakes that cost us in the playoffs by finishing first in the nl west every year😂

"Why TF would Dave Roberts switch out the one pitcher who just struck out two Yankees?? Why? Was that suppose to be a chess-level move? Cause that sh*t was beyond wack"

5546 @thxlvda Why TF would Dave Roberts switch out the one pitcher who just struck out two Yankees?? Why? Was that suppose to be a chess-level move? Cause that sh*t was beyond wack.

"Dave Roberts Sucks. Stop the nonsense. Why would you put Gonzales in when your pitcher is cruising?"

Sheri Patterson @Shergirl15 Dave Roberts Sucks. Stop the nonsense. Why would you put Gonzales in when your pitcher is cruising?'

"Bro Dave Roberts is NL Aaron Boone"

🇩🇴 Fire Brian Cashman. #SellTheTeamHal @YankeesFanDR Bro Dave Roberts is NL Aaron Boone

Dave Roberts' decision-making repeatedly under scanner this season

Roberts' Dodgers stint has been far from unsuccessful, with the franchise winning the NL West Divisional title six out of seven times since he took over in 2016. He also led the team to their first World Series win since 1998 in 2020.

Despite this, he has not been immune to criticism this season. His recent decision asking James Outman to swing instead of going for a sacrifice bunt against the Twins invited ire from Dodgers fans. While the franchise finds itself on top of the NL West table yet again, fans want Roberts to curb his inconsistent decision-making tendencies as Dodgers faithful hope to relive glory days of 2020.

